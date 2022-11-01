'The Voice': A Look Back at Every Coach That Has Appeared on the Show

The Voice has been airing on NBC since 2011, and, in that time, the show has seen many successful coaches who have shared their talent and experience with hopeful contestants. Blake Shelton is the only coach who has appeared on the show for all of its 22 seasons, and fans were sorry to hear that he will depart after season 23. Other coaches who have been featured on The Voice include Adam Levine, CeeLo Green, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and many more.

Here's a look at every coach who has appeared on The Voice and what each one is doing now.

Blake Shelton

Shelton first appeared on The Voice season 1 in April 2011. He was hired alongside big names Levine, Green and Aguilera to kick off the very first season, where he brought his invaluable country music expertise and experience in the music business to the show. The country singer has won the show a total of eight times, meaning it was his contestant who took home The Voice trophy at the end of the season.

Not only has The Voice offered Shelton a new layer to his career, but he has formed multiple meaningful relationships on the show. He met Stefani, who would become his wife in 2021, and he also met one of his good friends, Carson Daly. Shelton's long run on The Voice is set to come to an end, however, as he announced that he will exit the coach's chair for good after season 23. It's unclear what Shelton has planned for his career after leaving The Voice, but he and Daly are already working on a new venture: a fun game show called Barmageddon.

Adam Levine

Levine was also one of the original coaches on The Voice, and although he didn't outlast Shelton's reign, he appeared on the show for a total of 16 seasons. Levine, of course, brought his expertise in pop music, which he earned as the longtime lead singer of Maroon 5. Levine had a total of three wins as a coach during his 16 seasons on the show.

One of the most enjoyable points of the show has always been the banter among the coaches, and Levine contributed greatly to this, often having friendly competition with the other coaches, including Shelton. Levine announced he was leaving the show in May 2019, saying it was simply "time to move on." Since leaving The Voice, he has continued releasing music with Maroon 5 and as a solo artist.

Christina Aguilera

Aguilera was another coach hired for the show's inaugural season. As a pop icon with an estimated 75 million album sales under her belt, the surplus of experience and expertise Aguilera brought to the table was unmeasurable. Aguilera served as a coach on seasons 1 through 3, and then again on seasons 5, 8 and 10. She was the winning coach on season 10 with singer Alisan Porter.

Aguilera also had great stage presence and solid chemistry with the other coaches, which may have been the reason she came back a few times after initially departing. The singer left for good after season 10 in 2016, citing the need for freedom and to spend more time with her family. She was also clearly tired of the TV life, telling Billboard, "[After filming,] I would just take everything off -- the makeup, all of it -- and would blast hip-hop, or Nirvana, 'Creep,' Slayer. Anything like that to get me out of that zone, that TV mode." (Quote via US Weekly).

Aguilera has continued releasing music since her departure, but she hasn't seen the chart success of her early career since 2013's "Say Something" with A Great Big World.

CeeLo Green

Green rounded out the coaching staff for the first season of The Voice, and he stayed for a few seasons afterward. He was on the show on seasons 1 through 3 and again on season 5. Much like his fellow coaches, Green had a wealth of experience that he brought into his time on the show. He worked for years in pop music and R&B, notably as a member of the duo Gnarls Barkley with Danger Mouse. He is one of the songwriters behind Gnarls Barkley's 2006 hit, "Crazy," and he also made waves with his 2010 solo tune, "F**k You!"

Other judges have commented on the time commitment that The Voice requires, and Green cited that as one of the reasons for his 2014 departure. "Very, very obligating, taxing and tiring," he told US Weekly. "I still tip my hat to Adam and Blake and those guys who continuously do it, but I think I ran my course there just naturally." Since Green's exit, he has continued to release solo music, including a 2015 album called Heart Blanche and 2020's CeeLo Green is Thomas Callaway.

Shakira

After Green left the show, The Voice brought in Shakira and Usher to round out the coaching staff along with Shelton and Levine. These were both somewhat temporary additions, as both coaches were there for season 4 and then returned for season 6, but they both added value to the show. As the often-named "Queen of Latin Music" and the singer behind classic tunes such as "Whenever, Wherever," Shakira brought something to the table that previous coaches had not.

Shakira definitely upped the ante of competition as she competed with Shelton, Usher and Levine. She did not win a season, however, and she eventually decided to leave the show to spend more time with her son, then 5 months old. Shakira has since continued to release music in both the Latin and American markets.

Usher

Usher was added to The Voice along with Shakira in seasons 4 and 6, bringing expertise from his Grammy-winning career in R&B music. Usher also brought plenty of energy and competition to the show. Although he only appeared as a coach for two seasons, he did bring home a win in season 6 with contestant Josh Kaufman. Usher didn't give a specific reason for his exit, but he shared that he left the show on good terms and that he wouldn't mind returning in the future. He has never come back as a full-blown coach, but he has returned as a mentor to share to his wisdom with contestants. He last released solo music in 2020.

Gwen Stefani

Stefani has been a semi-regular fixture on The Voice for years, but she has never stayed for two consecutive seasons, instead often filling in when there is a void in the coaching staff. She began her tenure on the show in season 7, joining Shelton, Levine and Pharrell Williams. Stefani first met Shelton on the set of the show, and after both of them went through divorces in 2015, they began dating that same year during season 9. Their onscreen chemistry at the beginning of their relationship certainly brought an entertaining facet to the show, but Stefani has always brought her signature expertise as well, offering it to the many contestants who choose to be on her team. She won the show in season 19 with Carter Rubin.

Pharrell Williams

Williams was brought in to coach the same year as Stefani on season 7. He melded well with the rest of the coaches -- Stefani, Shelton and Levine -- and stayed a consistent coach for three seasons. Williams was a successful coach as well, winning his second season of the show with contestant Sawyer Fredericks.

Although he enjoyed his time on the show, the singer, rapper and producer said his workload was simply too heavy to continue on as a coach. "I couldn't get enough of helping them, but I have work to do, music to make and so many records," he said, according to US Weekly. Taking one look at Williams' discography can confirm this fact, as he continues to release his own records and produces multiple pieces from other artists every year.

Miley Cyrus

The addition of Miley Cyrus to The Voice in season 11 added a younger element to the coaching staff. She joined along with Alicia Keys, and the two women added their expertise to that of Levine and Shelton. After her first season, Cyrus exited and then returned again on season 13. She did not win a season, but she brought energy to the show and coached many hopeful contestants. She has since gone on to continue her music career, releasing albums such as Younger Now and Plastic Hearts.

Alicia Keys

The Voice brought another music icon to the show with the addition of coach Alicia Keys in season 11. With her background in pop and R&B music, Keys brought plenty of expertise to the show, and she was a popular coach for contestants to choose. She stayed for seasons 11, 12 and 14, taking home a win in season 12 with contestant Chris Blue. She departed the show after season 14 in 2018, saying it was time for her to return to the studio to make more music. Her 2020 album, Alicia, came soon after, followed by Keys in 2021.

Jennifer Hudson

Powerhouse singer Jennifer Hudson joined the cast of The Voice in seasons 13 and 15. Hudson got her start on competing talent show American Idol, so she knew a thing or two about what the contestants on The Voice were experiencing. She didn't take home a win, but she offered plenty of experience and wisdom to the singers she coached. Hudson did not give a specific reason for her exit, but she has continued to see success in her singing and acting career. Most notably, she played the role of Aretha Franklin in the 2021 biopic Respect, which is about the famed singer.

Kelly Clarkson

In what had become a sort of rotating door of coaches (with the exception of Shelton and Levine), the addition of Kelly Clarkson for seven seasons added a layer of consistency to the coaching staff. Prior to her time on The Voice, Clarkson was more associated with American Idol, as she was the first-ever winner on the show's inaugural season. She crossed party lines when she was hired on The Voice, however, and she made a welcome addition.

Clarkson has long been known for her upbeat, bubbly personality, and this fit in perfectly with the banter that usually goes on among the coaches. She and Shelton were especially entertaining as they competed back and forth. Clarkson soon become a valued member of the team, but she departed after season 21 to focus on her other television gigs, The Kelly Clarkson Show and the American Song Contest. However, she is set to make a return on season 23, joining for Shelton's last season.

John Legend

The show saw another addition of an exceptional coach with John Legend, who joined in season 16. Legend quickly became an important member of the team and a fan favorite, which helped the show when Levine made his exit after the 16th season. Legend has been coaching since season 16, but he is set to make his departure after the current season 22. He has had a successful run on the show, winning with contestant Maelyn Jarmon on season 16. Although he is leaving the show, there is always a chance he will return as a coach or a mentor, as others have done in the past.

Nick Jonas

The Voice did some reshuffling of the coaches after Levine's departure, adding Stefani back for one season and then introducing a brand new coach, Nick Jonas, for season 18. He brought his experience as a former teen star on Disney, as a member of the Jonas Brothers and from his successful solo pop career. Like previous temporary coaches, Jonas joined for two seasons -- 18 and 20 -- with Stefani filling in for him in season 19. Since leaving the show, he has reunited with the Jonas Brothers for new music.

Ariana Grande

As if The Voice hasn't had enough star power through the years, Ariana Grande brought even more when she was hired for the job for season 21. Grande, of course, has had an incredibly successful career in the pop music realm that has featured many multi-platinum singles, two Grammy awards, 27 Guinness World Records and more accolades. In addition to her musical prowess, Grande also has an entertaining personality that fits perfectly on a show like The Voice. The pop star only stayed for one season, but she added a fun aspect to the coaching staff. These days, Grande is prepping for the upcoming Wicked movie musical, in which she will play Glinda.

Camila Cabello

The latest season of The Voice (22) saw yet another addition with another female pop star, Camila Cabello. This singer got her start on the singing competition show The X Factor as a member of the all-girl group Fifth Harmony. The group had success in the late 2010s, and Cabello soon started her own solo career, releasing hits such as "Havana," "Señorita," "My Oh My" and more. So far, Cabello has proved to be a competitive coach, even keeping up with Shelton's banter, and viewers will have to wait to see if she can pull out a win on her first season.

The Voice Season 23 will feature Shelton and Clarkson along with new coaches Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.

