Country Act Makes 'The Voice' History as First-Ever Coaching Duo

The second season of The Voice following Blake Shelton's departure will feature not one but three country artists on the coaches' panel. The show announced on Thursday (June 22) that Dan + Shay will be the first duo to share its newest innovation: the double chair.

Award-winning country songwriters and hitmakers Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney will be joined on Season 25, which begins next spring, by returning coach Chance the Rapper and two holdovers from Season 24: McEntire and John Legend.

Dan + Shay formed 10 years ago. In that span, they've racked up nine No. 1 country radio hits and three consecutive Grammy awards for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. They've also made a splash in pop music with Justin Bieber collaboration and Top 5 crossover hit "10,000 Hours."

The pair previously appeared on The Voice as Shelton's Season 20 advisers.

One day prior to the Dan + Shay news, the show's Twitter account teased the pending announcement of who'd fill the first double chair. In addition, we got an animated picture of the new two-seater, which reads "we want you" instead of "I want you" beneath the seats.

"Incoming: 2024 Coaches !!! double chair!!! epic lineup!!! stay tuned!!!," the post read.

Legend and McEntire will be joined for Season 24, which begins this fall, by defending champion Niall Horan and fan favorite Gwen Stefani.

McEntire replaces Shelton, who exited the series after Season 23.

"The country lane —I'm taking over for Blake so I'm going represent country music," McEntire told People about her fellow Oklahoman. "[He's got] big boots. I don't know what size those boots are, but they're big, so I'm gonna really work hard to make him proud."

Horan's Season 24 return creates more bonding time with Stefani.

"I'm going to miss [Shelton], but I get to work with the other half of that marriage," he told People. "I met Gwen at the afterparty for this season's Voice. She came and surprised Blake on the last night, and she was so funny and so cool, so I'm excited."