'The Voice' Just Announced a Game-Changer for Coaches Lineup

Though the people sitting in them has changed frequently over 23 seasons, The Voice's spinning coaches chairs have remained a constant.

On Wednesday (June 21), the show's Twitter account teased a major change to that time-tested formula.

incoming: 2024 Coaches !!! double chair!!! epic lineup!!! stay tuned!!! pic.twitter.com/7zR4Db58kD — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) June 21, 2023

"Incoming: 2024 Coaches !!! double chair!!! epic lineup!!! stay tuned!!!, the post read.

In addition, we got an animated picture of the new two-seater, which reads "we want you" instead of "I want you" beneath the seats.

No word yet on what this will ultimately entail. Will a musical power couple or a popular duo be announced for the Season 25 coaches roster, giving us five judges in four seats? Maybe a group like Dan + Shay could represent country music on the show, or perhaps Blake Shelton is reconsidering his retirement because he can now sit with —versus compete against — Gwen Stefani? Based on the post, we should have answers soon enough.

We already know who'll be coaching Season 24, which is slated for this fall. Season 23 winner Niall Horan will return. He'll be joined on the coaches roster by Reba McEntire as well as series veterans Stefani and John Legend.

As for Shelton's immediate future, he has teamed up with longtime The Voice producer Lee Metzger to launch TV production company Lucky Horseshoe Productions.

In addition to working together on The Voice since the show's inaugural season in 2011, Shelton and Metzger also co-produce Barmageddon, a bar-themed game show that premiered on USA Network in December and recently wrapped its second season. Metzger's resume also includes serving as a producer on Celebrity Escape Room, Legendary and the Stephen King-adapted podcast Strawberry Spring.

"I'm excited to partner with my longtime friend and creative rainmaker, Lee Metzger," Shelton says of the partnership, according to Music Row. "He was one of the first people I met at The Voice and we're enjoying working together currently on Barmageddon. We've always been in sync on ideas and projects that interest and excite us. So long as Lee doesn't screw this up, it's going to be great."