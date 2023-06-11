Behind the Scenes Video Answers Our Lingering Questions About 'The Voice'

A YouTube video recently shared by The Voice goes behind the scenes with the production team that brings live television suspense to each pre-taped episode.

"There's a misconception that we're live to tape, but we're cutting all the performances, the coach scenes, the stage comments," supervising editor John M. Larson said.

"I take that as a huge complement actually that we have fooled fellow editors into thinking that we are live when in fact over 80 percent of our episodes are edited," added supervising editor Sean Basaman. "Every single frame you see is chosen by us."

Though they know how the metaphorical sausage is made, the editorial staff still gets caught up in the drama and comedy during each episode.

Advertisement

"Even after 23 seasons, when they get on stage and a coach hits that button, I still get chills. And I think that speaks to how positive this show is," shared editor Melissa Borden.

The process of piecing together episodes offers editors a storytelling medium that builds off the inherent suspense of singing competition shows without watering down footage of contestants' backstories and in-season growth. Nor does the team gloss over the coaches' playful banter and earnest advice-- an element that sets The Voice apart from competitors.

"It's as if it's a documentary," Larson said. "The artists put their faith in the producers and the editors to tell their authentic story."

Advertisement

The Voice wrapped up its 23rd season in May. It was the swan song for Blake Shelton. He'll be replaced in the fall by fellow Oklahoman and country singer Reba McEntire. She'll be joined for Season 24 by the returning Niall Horan and series veterans John Legend and Gwen Stefani. McEntire appeared during Season 23 as a mega mentor.