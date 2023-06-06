Fans of the hit television series Yellowstone can be sure of two things: One, Beth Dutton will absolutely eviscerate anyone who even dreams of crossing the Dutton family; and two, each episode will feature incredible country music. If the songs from the Yellowstone soundtrack have been in constant rotation in your country music playlists, you have the show's music supervisor, Andrea von Foerster, to thank.

Since 2018, von Foerster has been the go-to music guru for Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. She's gone on to helm the soundtracks for upcoming Sheridan projects, such as Landman and Special Ops: Lioness ("That is entirely different music than everything else in the entire Taylor-verse," von Foerster says of the Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman CIA drama.)

The Dutton saga is far from von Foerster's first foray into music supervision -- she's worked on everything from indie favorite 500 Days of Summer to the Ben Affleck sports drama Air. But the show has offered her the unique opportunity to work almost exclusively in the country music world and help give rising and independent country artists the opportunity of a lifetime. The show's soundtrack has had a profound impact on the careers of artists such as Lainey Wilson, who went from a soundtrack staple to series star, and Zach Bryan, whose place in Yellowstone lore was solidified by a Twitter DM and a whirlwind trip to Nashville to record his songs with producer Dave Cobb. (Bryan would later appear in person in the show's fifth season.)

"Yellowstone has been a gift since day one," von Foerster tells Wide Open Country. "We have a very narrow lane of music -- it's Red Dirt Country, it's not typically pop country, even though we've gone there a couple times. But being able to be on the playground that Taylor [Sheridan] has created and I get to put the toys on it, it's really fun because he loves music. I love music. We have the same taste. And getting to be a part of people's story is the best -- just being able to help people, because what's the point of any kind of ranking system or power or anything if you can't help people? It's really exciting to be able to help be a part of someone's dream coming true. You can't ask for more than that."

Wide Open Country caught up with von Foerster, who'll host a Music of Yellowstone panel at the inaugural Billboard Country Live event on Wednesday, June 7, to discuss Wilson's rise to stardom, how Yellowstone characters influence musical choices, and why independent artists should always check their DMs.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

You scouted Lainey Wilson very early on. What has it been like to watch her journey?

Run For a Million, for The Last Cowboy; she played that event, and that's when they met. They got along, and so that's how it sort of evolved into a character. I went to Nashville between season 1 and 2, and I went to William Morris, and Brandi Brammer was there, and she was kind of running everything. I met Lainey's agent, and they played [Lainey's music], and I was like: This. I can use this. ... I heard "Workin' Overtime." We had [that song] in the bull-in-the-bar scene. We just loved her vibe and we loved her music, and then we used her more. Then Taylor just, like, really liked her as a person. She played hisfor The Last Cowboy; she played that event, and that's when they met. They got along, and so that's how it sort of evolved into a character.

Honestly, she is hardworking, no bullshit, and her music's amazing. So it's so rad to see someone who's had that in them the whole time [and] able to show it to the world.

You've also been a huge champion of Zach Bryan. I read that you actually reached out to him directly. How often do you reach out to artists directly for the series?

A lot of the people that we have used weren't signed or published when we used them. I hate to say the word "find" because it just sounds so, like, Christopher Columbus. You know, they exist -- I just happened upon them. With Zach, he was on Twitter and YouTube, and that's where I saw him. I reached out and I said, "Listen, I work on this show. You have no reason to believe me in a DM on Twitter." It was just ridiculous. But I was like, "If you can get yourself to Nashville, I can get you with Dave Cobb, and you can record these songs for us."

I had sent the YouTube links to Taylor, and he loved them. So we got those songs recorded. We actually only used one of them, but it was just awesome. And then for him to end up on the show, too, is really great ... his live show is insane. It's one of the best shows I've ever seen in my life.

This is the thing: People always need to check their social media or their website emails. Obviously, independent artists run everything themselves, and it's a big job, you know what I mean? So, because you have to do all the business side and stay creative, it's a lot of work if you don't have a team. But you've got to stay up on it because you might miss an opportunity to make money. I've had a lot of people not get back to me on on various platforms where I could have given them money. ... They missed the opportunity, and I'll hear from them like two years later when they finally checked the email. It really was two years once. It's just a bummer because, if they don't have a manager or if they're not visible online, you can't find them anywhere. There's nothing you can do.

Do certain characters inspire music choices or influence song choices?

For Yellowstone, a hundred percent, because there are certain characters that don't have music. They sort of lack music in their heart and their soul, so we don't play it over them. Jamie is a character we don't put music over. He's sort of a shape shifter because he's always trying to figure out where he belongs. You could see the desperation and you can have some empathy for it, but he just tends to make really bad decisions. Beth is somebody who there's very often music playing where she is. Then there's the music that we play for her and Rip. But Rip doesn't tend to have music by himself. He only has it if he's with the Bunkhouse Boys and they're doing roping or training or moving cattle. Kayce doesn't tend to have music on his own, but he does if he's with Monica. Monica tends to not have music on her own. For John Dutton, he doesn't have music on his own except for the end-of-the-episode montage kind of things or if they're moving cattle again. So there's a lot of people that only have music when it's a group setting versus a solo situation.

Are there any rising artists that you're really excited to work with in the future on Yellowstone or any Taylor Sheridan projects?

I don't wanna give it up yet because things shift because of the writers strike and everything else. We don't know when we'll be shooting certain things ... but "yes" is the answer.