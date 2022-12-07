Songs From the Bunkhouse: Isaac Hoskins Sang During an Epic Barroom Brawl on 'Yellowstone'

While every episode of Yellowstone contains stellar country music, not every country artist makes an entrance quite like Isaac Hoskins. The singer-songwriter appeared during one of this season's most intense scenes and, yes, it involved the fiery Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). In episode three of season five, "Tall Drink of Water," the Yellowstone crew heads to Bozeman to knock back a few whiskeys. At the bar, Abby (Lainey Wilson) serenades the crowd before Hoskins take the stage. Just as he plays the opening notes of his honky-tonker "Off the Wagon," all hell breaks loose. Another woman flirts with Rip and shares a few choice words with Beth, after which Beth (predictably) hits the woman over the head with a liquor bottle. An all-out brawl between the bunkhouse crew and other bar patrons ensues (just as Rip predicted), yet Hoskins doesn't miss a beat, finishing his song before the cops show up.

The Denton, Texas-based artist's appearance on the show is due in part to a chance encounter with series creator Taylor Sheridan, who saw Hoskins perform at a bar in Fort Worth and became an instant supporter of his music.

"Taylor has a great taste in music," Hoskins told Wide Open Country back in November. "I think it's a big shot in the arm for him to lend a hand to artists like myself who've been grinding it out for a long time and are devoted to their work. We've become good friends and worked together countless times since, something I never would've thought possible if not for that fateful night."

Sheridan would go on to hire Hoskins for a horse reining competition in Las Vegas in August of 2020. Shortly after, during a transcendental retreat at Utah's Bryce Canyon National Park, Hoskins got sober and was inspired to write his new album Bender.

"It was important for me to separate alcohol from my identity," Hoskins said. "I found myself around Sheridan and other successful folks so much that it made me want the same for myself. Part of that meant getting a hold of my drinking. It was tough at first, but I eventually grew to enjoy waking up with a clear head and being more productive with my songwriting."

Yellowstone fans can look forward to hearing another of Hoskins' songs in an upcoming episode of the series. As for whether it'll soundtrack yet another bunkhouse fight or a more serene scene, we'll all have to watch and see.

"Off the Wagon" Lyrics:

I'm jumpin' off of the wagon tonight

I been dreamin' all week about toolin' around this town

And a gettin' tight

I think a little high-class go-fast

And brown liquor oughta set me right

Jumpin' off of the wagon tonight

For 3 whole months

I sobered up

So that she wouldn't walk out the door

Takin' the long way home from work

Avoidin' that liquor store

Well I'll be damned I took a left on Grand

And passed her headed south

She was ridin' in a another man's pickup truck

And she was kissin' him on the mouth

So I'm jumpin' off of the wagon tonight

I been dreamin' all week about toolin' around this town

And a gettin' tight

I think a little high-class go-fast

And brown liquor oughta set me right

Jumpin' off of the wagon tonight

I spend my days in a warehouse

Stacking up cases of beer

And my whole reason for stacking

Just confirmed my biggest fear

And there ain't no way they're getting me to stay

I've been pushed to the brink

I ain't liftin' so much as one bottle of beer

That I ain't about to drink

So I'm jumpin' off of the wagon tonight

I been dreamin' all week about toolin' around this town

And a gettin' tight

I think a little high-class go-fast

And brown liquor oughta set me right

Jumpin' off of the wagon tonight

