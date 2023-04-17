'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson is 'So Angry' During Team Kelly Knockout Rounds Performance

In a preview clip from The Voice's knockout rounds, Kelly Clarkson faces a tough decision following stellar performances from Team Kelly members Cait Martin and Kala Banham.

Martin accepted the tall task of singing "All the Man That I Need," a Witney Houston hit from the '90s. Though Blake Shelton heard a lot of "sharp notes" from Martin that he attributed to nervousness, Chance the Rapper described it as "spot-on Whitney."

Banham shone as both a vocalist and a storyteller while interpreting the Goo Goo Dolls' alt-rock standard "Iris." Shelton described it as "a very passionate performance" with "a lot of emotions in there, a lot of dynamics."

Shelton and Niall Horan said they'd choose Banham given the chance, while Chance the Rapper vouched for Martin.

The video ends before Clarkson chooses a winner.

"I'm so angry! You did such a good job," Clarkson reacted before hearing her fellow judges' critiques.

Of course, Clarkson broke down her dilemma with a quirky aside.

"You're like two different ninjas," she said. "One of you just in the face, you knocked them out. Then one of you sneakily from afar was like a sniper."

Clarkson heaped more praise on both, calling Martin's performance "incredible" and crowning Banham "one of my favorite storytellers I've ever worked with."

"You don't deserve to go home, either one of you," Clarkson concluded. "You're both different singers, but you both impress the hell out of me."

Holly Brand, D.Smooth, ALI, Marcos Covos and Rachel Christine round out the current Team Kelly roster. They're competing to become the fifth Clarkson charge to win the series, following Brynn Cartelli (Season 14), Chevel Shepherd (Season 15), Jake Hoot (Season 17) and Girl Named Tom (Season 21).

The knockout rounds begin tonight (April 17) at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.