Kelly Clarkson Had the Best Response to a 'Creepy' Item in Reba McEntire's House

When talk turned to creepy dolls on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson shared a hilarious memory of nightmare fuel found in the home of Reba McEntire.

"She had this doll and it was so creepy to me," Clarkson said. "Two days later, she's like 'So, I found the doll in the closet?' And I'm like, 'Oh my God! I'm sorry, I didn't put it back!' It scared me and I couldn't sleep. I'm not just going to sleep with that thing looking at me."

Clarkson admitted to her house guest faux pas after McEntire discovered the displaced doll.

"[McEntire] was like, 'Did you put my stuff in the closet?'" Clarkson recounted. "I kind of did. I did, I'm so sorry! I should have brought it back out."

Guest Alex Borstein added her own memory of hiding "something very creepy" in an Airbnb.

Clarkson and McEntire were previously related through marriage. Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, is the son of McEntire's ex-husband, Narvel Blackstock.

In other Kelly Clarkson Show news, the award-winning series will soon permanently relocate from the Universal lot in Los Angeles to iconic NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. That's the same studio where hosts like Jimmy Fallon, Conan O'Brien and David Letterman have captivated audiences. And to top it all off, a state-of-the-art studio, technical facility and support space will be built just for Clarkson's show.

The move follows two consecutive seasons of premiere weeks filmed in the Big Apple. It's also on the heels of New York's Film Tax Credit expansion, which offers sweet incentives for television productions relocating to the city. Plus, talk and variety shows can qualify for these perks after just two years of filming now, instead of the previous five-year requirement.