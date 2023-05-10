Get ready, New York City, because Kelly Clarkson's talk show is coming to town! That's right, after two seasons of filming premiere weeks in the Big Apple, The Kelly Clarkson Show is officially making the city it's permanent home, and we couldn't be more excited!

Bidding adieu to the Universal lot in Los Angeles, the show will now be produced at the iconic NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York. Can you imagine the energy when the show is filmed in front of a live studio audience in the legendary Studio 6A? That's the same studio where hosts like Jimmy Fallon, Conan O'Brien, and David Letterman have captivated audiences. And to top it all off, a state-of-the-art studio, technical facility, and support space will be built just for Kelly's show.

This move to the East Coast follows New York's Film Tax Credit expansion, which offers sweet incentives for television productions relocating to the city -- so there's definitely a reason for Clarkson to make the move. Plus, talk and variety shows can qualify for these perks after just two years of filming now, instead of the previous five-year requirement.

As the show prepares for its grand New York entrance, the team is figuring out the logistics for the entire LA-based staff. But fear not, Kelly fans! The superstar herself will make the move, along with executive producer and showrunner Alex Duda and her longtime musical director, Jason Halbert.

Clarkson's show has clearly resonated with viewers over its four seasons. It's already racked up 11 daytime Emmy nominations and 13 awards during its run. NBCUniversal is clearly smitten, too, as they've given Kelly the coveted time slot previously held by The Ellen DeGeneres Show. And despite a shrinking daytime market, Clarkson's show keeps growing, ranking third among all syndicated daytime talk shows and averaging a whopping 1.37 million daily viewers this season.

The show is set to kick off its fifth season this fall and has been renewed through its sixth season. New York, are you ready for Kelly?

