Here's How to Get Free Tickets to 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Picture it: Kelly waltzes out in a flowy boho dress, gets your favorite celebrities to let their guard down, and finishes an uplifting day with a show-stopping live performance. If, like me, you've dreamed of being in the room for one of Kelly Clarkson's Emmy-winning daytime talk show turns, you're in luck. You can join the live studio audience in California for any taping of The Kelly Clarkson Show for free. Here's your guide to applying for free tickets to a live taping, as well as some helpful information about parking, timing, giveaways and more. Because if you're going to be in the presence of Queen Kelly, you'd better come prepared.

Where Is The Kelly Clarkson Show Filmed?



If you want to attend a screening of The Kelly Clarkson Show, you'll have to make a pilgrimage to the show's filming location: the Universal Studios lot in Universal City, California. If you plan to drive to the lot, your ticket also includes a free Universal City Walk parking pass. Kelly thinks of everything, obviously.

When Is The Kelly Clarkson Show Filmed?



The Kelly Clarkson Show is currently filming its fourth season, with tickets available for all upcoming tapings in February and March. Tapings are generally scheduled for Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, beginning at either 9:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. PT. Tapings usually last for 90 minutes.

How to Get Tickets to The Kelly Clarkson Show



First things first, you must be 18 years old to attend a screening. Whether you're the registered ticket holder or the ticket holder's guest, no dice if you're not of legal age. (Kelly is not PG-13.) Now, without further ado, here's your step-by-step guide to nabbing those sweet sweet Kelly tickets for free:

On the show's website, click on "Tickets" in the top navigation bar. You'll be redirected to a website called 1iota, where you'll see a calendar of upcoming taping dates and times, as well as each taping's guests. Click "Submit Now" on the taping date that works for you. 1iota will prompt you to create an account in order to request tickets. You may request up to three tickets. Within a week of submitting your request, you'll receive an email indicating whether or not you nabbed tickets. If you score, you'll be issued e-tickets.

Let's say you're in Universal City and you don't have tickets, but you want to try your hand at attending a screening. Luckily, standby tickets might be available 45 minutes before the scheduled taping. Head to the Curious George Parking Garage on Level B1 in Universal City to find a standby ticketing station.





How Early Should I Arrive For the Taping?

The show issues more tickets than it can seat, so even if you receive tickets, admission is not guaranteed. Ticketed guests are processed on a first-come, first-served basis until the taping reaches capacity. So it's recommended that you arrive 30-45 minutes before the check-in deadline listed on your e-ticket in order to guarantee your seat. (Oh, and all members of your party must be present for check-in.)





Helpful Things to Know

Proof of vaccination is NOT required to attend a taping of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Only continental U.S. citizens are eligible for giveaways during tapings. Non-U.S. citizens and citizens of Puerto Rico and Hawaii are not eligible for giveaways.

Photos and videos are not permitted during the tapings. If you're caught taking unauthorized photos of Kelly, her people will escort you out.



Simple, right? And free! So crack those knuckles, bust out that laptop, and get to making your Kelly Clarkson dreams come true. Godspeed, Kellebrities!