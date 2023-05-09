Ryan Seacrest appeared on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and the two friends and media personalities recreated an adorable photo of them from the past. Of course, Clarkson and Seacrest go way back -- all the way to 2002 when she won the first-ever season of American Idol and Seacrest hosted. On the recent episode of the talk show, the two came together for a photo -- showing Seacrest holding his hand above Clarkson's head while she makes the face of a winner. The short video then flashed back to an identical photo from the stage of American Idol.

Of course, Clarkson is sporting her classic chunky highlights which were in style in the early 2000s, and Seacrest included a cute caption alongside the post.

"Highlights of our careers (pun intended)," Seacrest wrote. "Anyone know what moment this was exactly?"

Fans in the comments guessed that the special moment came from the "Judges Choice" night.

Seacrest's appearance on the show featured many other moments, including when Seacrest and Clarkson surprised a patient from Seacrest Studios with an interview with Seacrest. The two also looked back on 21 years of American Idol in their interview segment, and they laughed about Seacrest's frosted tips from the 2000s. They also had some fun playing a lighthearted game called Pie in the Hole.

Although many things have changed in the past 20 years, a few things stay the same. Seacrest is still working his hosting gig at American Idol, now in its 21st season, and Clarkson is now a television host and coach on rival show, The Voice.

The American Idol finale will air on ABC on Sunday, May 21 at 8p.m. ET.