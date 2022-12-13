Kelly Clarkson Has the Sweetest Family: All About Her Two Kids With Ex Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson has made a name for herself as one of the most celebrated singers in modern music, and she's also established a successful TV career as a coach on The Voice and host of her award-winning daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. With all the important roles she holds in the entertainment world, she plays another important role at home as mom.

Clarkson has two children, whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Although her personal life is often in the spotlight -- including her high-profile divorce from Blackstock -- she doesn't share too much about her children online. Her kids have made a couple of public appearances over the past few years, and whenever she talks about them, she is certainly brimming with joy and pride. Here's a look into Clarkson's life with her two children.

River Rose Blackstock, 8

Clarkson married Brandon Blackstock (who is the son of Reba McEntire's ex-husband, Narvel Blackstock) on Oct. 20, 2013. Four weeks later, on Nov. 19, she revealed that they were expecting their first child. Clarkson couldn't seem to contain the news, as she revealed it in a tweet that read, "I'm pregnant!!! Brandon and I are so excited! Best early Christmas present ever :)"

Their daughter, River Rose, was born on June 12, 2014. Clarkson announced this news via tweet as well, writing, "Our baby girl River Rose Blackstock arrived on June 12th! Thank you everyone for all of your well wishes! Brandon and I are on cloud 9!! :)"

Recently, fans got to see Clarkson and River have a sweet mother-daughter date the 2022 People's Choice Awards. River walked the red carpet with her mom, and she cheered Clarkson on when she received an award for The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson also wrote a children's book in 2016, which was inspired by her daughter. Titled River Rose and the Magical Lullaby, the story follows a young girl, named after Clarkson's daughter, who takes an otherworldly trip to the zoo in her dreams.

Clarkson doesn't share many photos of her children on social media, but River has appeared in a few recent snaps. In July 2021, she shared a photo of herself and her kids at a Star Wars ride at Disney World.

"These aren't the droids you're looking for," she wrote in the post. "We had so much fun at Disney World! All the rides were amazing but oh my gosh, y'all, Pandora and the Star Wars rides are where it's at! Thank you for a magical vacation, Disney."

Remington "Remy" Alexander Blackstock, 6

When it came time to welcome their second child, Clarkson announced the pregnancy in a somewhat unconventional way. She unexpectedly told the crowd at a show in Los Angeles after displaying strong emotions while singing her song, "Piece by Piece."

"I was not planning on announcing this, but ... I'm totally pregnant. I'm having a really hard time," she told the audience, according to People. ". . . I just don't want you to think I'm on pills or drunk."

Clarkson and Blackstock welcomed Remy on April 12, 2016. She announced his birth in a tweet, writing, "He is healthy & we couldn't be happier or more in love!" Throughout the years, Clarkson has shared a few tidbits about Remy, and fans got a preview of his adorable personality when he appeared on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show in September 2021. In a video of the moment shared by Clarkson, the singer and her children are singing along with Coldplay's Chris Martin as he performs an acoustic rendition of "Yellow." In the middle of the song, Remy simply looks up and proclaims, "I need to go to the bathroom!" His mom and the crowd then fall into laughter.

Making Sacrifices for Her Kids

Clarkson is a busy woman with her music career and her various TV gigs (she's returning to The Voice as a coach in season 23), but she always makes time to be there for her children. In the midst of her divorce in 2020, Clarkson shared that the situation was very tough for her children as well her two stepchildren from Blackstock's previous marriage.

"What I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart, it involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids and divorce is never easy," she said during her show. "We're both from divorced families. We know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts."

In 2022, Clarkson took some much-needed time off to spend the summer with her children on her Montana property. Blackstock was there as well, which allowed the children to see both their parents without having to travel.

"It was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation so we were both in Montana," she told People. "I felt like the first time my kids felt a little more centered as well."

