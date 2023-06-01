Timothy Olyphant Prepares for a Showdown in the First Trailer for 'Justified: City Primeval'

Raylan Givens is still the baddest lawman in town. Timothy Olyphant makes his hotly anticipated return as the quick-draw Deputy U.S. Marshall in the 8-episode limited series Justified: City Primeval, premiering July 18 on FX and streaming next-day on Hulu. The first full-length trailer for the Justified reboot is here, and it pulls no punches.

"I'm Deputy U.S. Marshall Raylan Givens, and I'm offering salvation," Olyphant says at the top of the trailer. Perfection. Picking up 15 years after the original Justified ended its Emmy-winning six-season run, Justified: City Primeval sees Olyphant's lawman (and his iconic Stetson hat) transplanted from the hollers of Kentucky to Detroit in pursuit of psychopathic killer Clement Mansell, played by Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's Boyd Holbrook.

The two-minute clip shows Givens fighting a war on two, maybe even three, fronts. Dubbed "The Oklahoma Wildman," Mansell has evaded Motor City's authorities at every turn. At one point in the trailer, he taunts Givens' daughter Willa, played by Vivian Olyphant. "I see you near my daughter again, I'll kill you," Givens warns him. "Not if I see you first," Mansell responds. We also glimpse Aunjanue Ellis, who was nominated for an Oscar for 2021's King Richard, as Mansell's formidable defense attorney Carolyn Wilder. Towards the end of the clip, Givens removes his Marshall badge and prepares for a shooting match with Mansell at a dinner table -- an electrifying nod to Justified's genre-defining 2010 premiere.

The revival also stars Adelaide Clemens (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Mansell's moll Sandy, as well as Emmy-nominated ER alum Vondie Curtis-Hall as "Sweety" Sweeton, a bass-playing bar owner with a dark past. Other cast members include Marin Ireland (Hell or High Water), Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (The Girl from Plainville) and Victor Williams (The Good Lord Bird).

Original Justified helmers Dave Andron and Oscar winner Michael Dinner are showrunners on the revival series, which is based on best-selling crime writer Elmore Leonard's 2012 novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. In addition to his starring role, Olyphant also serves as an executive producer on the show.

Justified: City Primeval premieres July 18 on the FX Network and streams July 19 on Hulu.

