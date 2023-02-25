Those who love modern westerns should be jumping for joy at the news of the Justified reboot series, Justified: City Primeval. For those not in the know, Justified was an award-winning FX show that ran for six seasons from 2010-2015. The show's storyline was based on Elmore Leonard's story, Fire In The Hole. The show centered around U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens who was reassigned from Miami to his hometown in Eastern Kentucky. His father was a well-known criminal in the town, and Givens has spent his life trying to separate himself from his tumultuous upbringing. His unique style of justice, that's technically "justified" often puts him at odds with the criminals he pursues.



After 7 years off the air, Justified: City Primeval will return for a limited run on FX. The show's original creator, Graham Yost is back, along with Timothy Olyphant reprising his role as Marshal Raylan Givens. The reboot is based on another Elmore novel, City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. The show follows Givens, his 14-year-old daughter, and their life in Miami after leaving his hometown in Kentucky. After a chance encounter on the road in Miami, he winds up in Detroit. While there, he is called to help pursue a violent sociopath who has once again slipped through the cracks of the system.



Along with bringing back some of the original actors, the original creator and executive producer Graham Yost is back, as well as Dave Andron and Michael Dinner, the showrunners, and writers. While there were rumors that Quentin Tarantino would direct at least an episode, Screen Magazine reports that it is not the case. Tarantino and Olyphant have worked together before on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Tarantino is also a huge fan of Elmore's writings. While we can't confirm or deny if Tarantino will eventually direct an episode, the show's writer, Michael Dinner will direct the first episode, as well as several others.

The Cast of Justified: City Primeval

Timothy Olyphant





Olyphant will be back in his original role as Raylan Givens. In addition to acting in the series, Olyphant is the executive producer of the series. While Olyphant has been in the acting world since the early 90s, his first big break was the show Deadwood. After Justified, he appeared in Santa Clarita Diet, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Boyd Holbrook

and Amsterdam. He also guest-starred on the Disney+ hit The Mandalorian.





Holbrook will join the cast playing Clement Mansell. Mansell is the sociopath known as "The Oklahoma Wildman" that has been evading city police. Prior to his work on the Justified reboot, Holbrook appeared in

Narcos, The Fugitive

and

The Sandman

.

Vondie Curtis-Hall





Curtis-Hall joins the cast as Sweetie, a musician, local bar owner, and a bit of a scam artist. Curtis-Hall burst onto the scene playing Dr. Dennis Hancock on

Chicago Hope

. He's also known for his role in the movie,

Romeo and Juliet

and the TV show

The Recruit

.

Norbert Leo Butz





Butz will be joining the cast as Norbert, one of the Detroit detectives pursuing The Oklahoma Wildman. Butz has previously appeared in the show

Bloodline

and acted in several Broadway productions including

Rent

and

Wicked

.

Victor Williams





Williams plays Wendell, who is another Detroit detective on the Wildman case. Williams notably played Deacon on the show,

King of Queens,

and most recently appeared in

The Righteous Gemstones

.

Aunjanue Ellis





Ellis plays Caroly, the Detroit attorney that got Mansell successfully released. Most recently she has starred in

King Richard

and the series

61st Street.

Adelaide Clemens





Clemens plays Sandy, the girlfriend of Mansell. Clemens has a long history working with FX, starring in the series,

Under The Banner of Heaven

. Her character Sandy is straight out of Elmore's novel, where she is Mansell's girlfriend.

Marin Ireland





Ireland plays Maureen, a Detroit police officer. Ireland is known for her roles in

Sneaky Pete,

Y: The Last Man,

and

The Umbrella Academy.

Vivian Olyphant





Olyphant will be playing Given's 14-year-old daughter, Willa. Vivian is Timothy's daughter, both on and off the screen. This is her acting debut.

Ravi Patel





Patel will be playing a character named Rick Newle, but that's all that's known so far. Patel has previously been in the TV shows

Grandfathered, The New Normal,

and

Ghosts

.