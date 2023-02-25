 
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: (L-R) Vondie Curtis-Hall, Dave Andron, Mike Dinner, Timothy Olyphant, Vivian Olyphant, Adelaide Clemens and Boyd Holbrook of FX's 'Justified: City Primeval' pose for TV Guide Magazine during the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 12, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Maarten De Boer/Getty Images
Entertainment

Get to Know the Cast of the 'Justified' Spin-Off 'Justified: City Primeval'

By |
Those who love modern westerns should be jumping for joy at the news of the Justified reboot series, Justified: City Primeval. For those not in the know, Justified was an award-winning FX show that ran for six seasons from 2010-2015. The show's storyline was based on Elmore Leonard's story, Fire In The Hole. The show centered around U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens who was reassigned from Miami to his hometown in Eastern Kentucky. His father was a well-known criminal in the town, and Givens has spent his life trying to separate himself from his tumultuous upbringing. His unique style of justice, that's technically "justified" often puts him at odds with the criminals he pursues. 

After 7 years off the air, Justified: City Primeval will return for a limited run on FX. The show's original creator, Graham Yost is back, along with Timothy Olyphant reprising his role as Marshal Raylan Givens. The reboot is based on another Elmore novel, City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. The show follows Givens, his 14-year-old daughter, and their life in Miami after leaving his hometown in Kentucky. After a chance encounter on the road in Miami, he winds up in Detroit. While there, he is called to help pursue a violent sociopath who has once again slipped through the cracks of the system. 

Along with bringing back some of the original actors, the original creator and executive producer Graham Yost is back, as well as Dave Andron and Michael Dinner, the showrunners, and writers. While there were rumors that Quentin Tarantino would direct at least an episode, Screen Magazine reports that it is not the case. Tarantino and Olyphant have worked together before on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Tarantino is also a huge fan of Elmore's writings. While we can't confirm or deny if Tarantino will eventually direct an episode, the show's writer, Michael Dinner will direct the first episode, as well as several others. 

The Cast of  Justified: City Primeval

Timothy Olyphant


HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Timothy Olyphant arrives at the Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Steve Granitz/WireImage



Olyphant will be back in his original role as Raylan Givens. In addition to acting in the series, Olyphant is the executive producer of the series. While Olyphant has been in the acting world since the early 90s, his first big break was the show Deadwood. After Justified, he appeared in Santa Clarita Diet, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood  and Amsterdam. He also guest-starred on the Disney+ hit The Mandalorian.

Boyd Holbrook


SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 23: Boyd Holbrook speaks onstage during "The Sandman" special video presentation and Q&A panel during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images



Holbrook will join the cast playing Clement Mansell. Mansell is the sociopath known as "The Oklahoma Wildman" that has been evading city police. Prior to his work on the Justified reboot, Holbrook appeared in Narcos, The Fugitive and The Sandman

Vondie Curtis-Hall


LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Vondie Curtis-Hall attends the World Premiere of Netflix's "The Recruit" at AMC The Grove 14 on December 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic



Curtis-Hall joins the cast as Sweetie, a musician, local bar owner, and a bit of a scam artist. Curtis-Hall burst onto the scene playing Dr. Dennis Hancock on Chicago Hope. He's also known for his role in the movie, Romeo and Juliet and the TV show The Recruit

Norbert Leo Butz


NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 21: Norbert Leo Butz attends the screening of Disney's "Better Nate Than Ever" at AMC Empire on March 21, 2022 in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images



Butz will be joining the cast as Norbert, one of the Detroit detectives pursuing The Oklahoma Wildman. Butz has previously appeared in the show Bloodline and acted in several Broadway productions including Rent and Wicked

Victor Williams


BEVERLY HILLS, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: Victor Williams arrives to the Paley Center For Media's 2018 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews at The Paley Center for Media on September 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Harmony Gerber/FilmMagic



Williams plays Wendell, who is another Detroit detective on the Wildman case. Williams notably played Deacon on the show, King of Queens, and most recently appeared in The Righteous Gemstones

Aunjanue Ellis


HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Aunjanue Ellis attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images



Ellis plays Caroly, the Detroit attorney that got Mansell successfully released. Most recently she has starred in King Richard and the series 61st Street. 

Adelaide Clemens


TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 11: Adelaide Clemens attends "The Swearing Jar" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Scotiabank Theatre on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.

Mathew Tsang/Getty Images



Clemens plays Sandy, the girlfriend of Mansell. Clemens has a long history working with FX, starring in the series, Under The Banner of Heaven. Her character Sandy is straight out of Elmore's novel, where she is Mansell's girlfriend. 

Marin Ireland


PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 21: Marin Ireland visits The IMDb Portrait Studio at Acura Festival Village on Location at Sundance 2023 on January 21, 2023 in Park City, Utah.

Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb



Ireland plays Maureen, a Detroit police officer. Ireland is known for her roles in Sneaky Pete, Y: The Last Man, and The Umbrella Academy. 

Vivian Olyphant


PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: (L-R) Vondie Curtis-Hall, Dave Andron, Mike Dinner, Timothy Olyphant, Vivian Olyphant, Adelaide Clemens and Boyd Holbrook of FX's 'Justified: City Primeval' pose for TV Guide Magazine during the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 12, 2023 in Pasadena, California.

Maarten De Boer/Getty Images



Olyphant will be playing Given's 14-year-old daughter, Willa. Vivian is Timothy's daughter, both on and off the screen. This is her acting debut.  

Ravi Patel


LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Actor Ravi Patel attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations presents "Come As You Are" at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on February 11, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images



Patel will be playing a character named Rick Newle, but that's all that's known so far. Patel has previously been in the TV shows Grandfathered, The New Normal, and Ghosts

