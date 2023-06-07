A Stark contrast: Timothy Olyphant was almost in the Iron Man suit instead of Robert Downey Jr., reshaping the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. In the early days of the MCU, the casting of its flagship character, Iron Man, wasn't as cut-and-dry as fans might think. Downey Jr. might be the name eternally linked with Tony Stark, but it was almost Olyphant donning the metallic suit.

David Maisel, Marvel Studios' former president and original architect of the MCU, recently opened up to The New Yorker about this alternate casting timeline. Often overshadowed by his successor Kevin Feige, who is now synonymous with Marvel's success, Maisel was instrumental in the early stages of the studio's development. His name, however, has been seemingly erased from Marvel's history.

"Most people right now think Kevin started the studio. They don't know me at all," Maisel lamented. But it was Maisel's decision about Downey Jr. over Olyphant that changed everything.

In this era of the MCU's conception, Olyphant, acclaimed for his roles in Deadwood and Justified, was a contender for the role of Iron Man. But Downey Jr.'s portrayal was deemed more fitting, despite initial concerns about his past struggles with addiction.

"My board thought I was crazy to put the future of the company in the hands of an addict," Maisel confessed. "I helped them understand how great he was for the role. We all had confidence that he was clean and would stay clean."

Downey Jr.'s charismatic portrayal of the witty billionaire-turned-superhero was a triumphant success, propelling the MCU into the blockbuster behemoth it is today. Yet, it's intriguing to imagine how Olyphant could have shaped Tony Stark and the MCU's trajectory.

In a universe of infinite realities, we can only imagine what the MCU would look like with Olyphant's Iron Man. But in this reality, Downey Jr. was the chosen Avenger - a choice that seems irreplaceable now. But we wouldn't mind seeing what the genius, billionaire, playboy philanthropist might have been like in a different world.

