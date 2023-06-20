Blake Shelton Got the Sweetest Father's Day Gift from Stepson Apollo

Blake Shelton had a lot to celebrate on his birthday. He turned 47 on Sunday (June 18), which happened to be Father's Day. Shelton has no biological children, but he proudly fills the role of step-dad for spouse Gwen Stefani's three children: Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

Stefani posted a series of Instagram stories chronicling Shelton's big day, including a sweet photo of Shelton with Stefani's dad, Dennis, plus a shot of Stefani kissing her "everything cowboy" on the cheek. What's cutest, though, is a shot of Shelton holding a special gift from Stefani's youngest child, Apollo.

An Oscar-like trophy reads Hollywood --a place where Shelton's name resides on the Walk of Fame-- plus Best Step-Dad. A former CMA Entertainer of the Year, Shelton's no stranger to winning awards. Yet those achievements likely lack the validation that comes with the admiration of a step-child.

In an interview with ET, Shelton revealed how one of his stepsons really feels about the country star's fame.

"They're kind of shocked," Shelton shared. "There was a moment with Kingston, our oldest boy, about eight months ago. I forget what was going on, we were just sitting in the living room, and something came on TV, maybe it was a ad for The Voice or something I can't remember. He looked at me and he said, 'Blake, sometimes I forget that you're famous. I forget that you do that stuff too. It makes them proud, I think. It makes me proud."

Stefani regularly praises Shelton for how he's embraced not just her but her three children with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

"You are so deserving of this honor and the boys and I and all of your family, your friends and colleagues, could not be more proud," Stefani said during Shelton's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. "From barely graduating from high school to roofing houses and then moving to Nashville by himself at 17 years old to chase the only thing he ever wanted to do in his life -- be a country singer."