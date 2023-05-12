Gwen Stefani spoke glowingly of Blake Shelton on Friday (May 12) as part of her spouse's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

"You are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream and you are part of the American dream, and everyone knows you are my dream come true," Stefani told the crowd and the event's livestream audience.

Stefani wasn't alone in Shelton's cheering section. She was joined by her three children --Apollo, Zuma and Kingston-- as well as a pair of friends from the couple's time on The Voice: Adam Levine and Carson Daly.

"You are so deserving of this honor and the boys and I and all of your family, your friends and colleagues, could not be more proud," Stefani added. "From barely graduating from high school to roofing houses and then moving to Nashville by himself at 17 years old to chase the only thing he ever wanted to do in his life -- be a country singer."

Of course, some good-natured teasing of Shelton got sprinkled into speeches by his friends and family.

"Honest to God, it makes me sick to my stomach to say this to you, but I'm really proud of you... I love you and I'm proud of you," Lavine joked.

In Shelton's speech, he praised Stefani, calling her "the greatest thing that's happened along this journey," before speaking candidly about his late brother, Richie. Shelton's elder sibling died in a car accident when the future country superstar was only 14.

"I was talking to my mom this morning and I was thinking about what I was going to say when I got up here and she said to me, 'You know, I wish Richie could've been here to see this and everything you've done,'" Shelton said. "I feel like that's probably the best way to wrap this up. Richie was my brother that I lost many, many years ago. So I dedicate my star on this Walk of Fame to my brother, Richie."

Over 50 country acts have a star on the Walk of Fame, such as Tanya Tucker, Johnny Cash, Garth Brooks and The Judds. Some have more than one, with Dolly Parton honored as a solo artist and as a member of Trio alongside Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris. Country Music Hall of Famer Gene Autry has five different stars: for live performance, radio, recording, motion pictures and television.