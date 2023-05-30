Blake Shelton is officially retired from The Voice, but it looks like he won't be retiring from television any time soon. The singer has teamed up with longtime The Voice producer Lee Metzger to officially launch their own TV production company, Lucky Horseshoe Productions.

In addition to working together on The Voice since the show's inaugural season in 2011, Shelton and Metzger also co-produce Barmageddon, a bar-themed game show that premiered on USA Network in December and recently wrapped its second season. Metzger's resume also includes serving as a producer on Celebrity Escape Room, Legendary and the Stephen King-adapted podcast, Strawberry Spring.

"I'm excited to partner with my longtime friend and creative rainmaker, Lee Metzger," Shelton says of the partnership, according to Music Row. "He was one of the first people I met at The Voice and we're enjoying working together currently on Barmageddon. We've always been in sync on ideas and projects that interest and excite us. So long as Lee doesn't screw this up, it's going to be great."

"Over the years of working with Blake, we've created some incredible T.V. moments, now with the success of Barmageddon, we've realized we have a creative point of view that an audience loves to watch," adds Metzger. "I'm looking forward to producing our own brand of entertainment and years of success with Blake. Besides, now that he's left The Voice, it's not like he has anything better to do."

The production company is represented by Verve, and the team of Shelton and Metzger plan to produce "captivating, genre-spanning" content for viewers.

The move comes after Shelton has officially retired from The Voice after the season 23 finale on Tuesday, May 23. Shelton goes down as the longest-serving coach on the show, and he has the record for the most wins. He announced his impending retirement in October 2022, writing that the show "changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me."