'The Voice' Alum to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

He's the sixth current or former coach to land the gig.

Atlanta music icon Usher is the latest former The Voice coach booked to headline the prestigious Super Bowl halftime show. News broke on Sunday (Sept. 24) of the Apple Music-curated performance, which takes place on Feb. 11, 2024 when Las Vegas hosts the big game for the first time.

"It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before," Usher shared in a statement (as quoted by Billboard). "Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I'll see you real soon."

In addition, Usher's ninth album Coming Home drops that same day. It'll be his first full-length release since 2016's Hard II Love.

"Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn't be more excited to have him headline this year's Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show," added Seth Dudowsky, the head of music for the NFL, in a statement. "We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books."

An entertainment agency founded by Jay-Z, Roc Nation's involved with the halftime show for a fifth straight year.

"Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he's been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul," JAY-Z shared in a statement. "His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can't wait to see the magic."

Five others to sit on The Voice's coaches panel have been featured on the Super Bowl halftime show: Shakira, Gwen Stefani, CeeLo Green, Christina Aguilera and Maroon 5's Adam Levine.