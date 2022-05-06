Just when you think this phenomenal duo couldn't get better. Turns out Carson Daly and Blake Shelton have teamed up for a new celebrity game show called Barmageddon. Talk about a wild name! Hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, both will executive produce and star in the show for USA Network.

The show is set to take place at Shelton's Nashville bar, Ole Red. The country music singer will showcase his powerful vocals; He'll tae the stage with his house band for live music performances. Celebrities will then go head-to-head playing a series of bar games, but with a twist, including Drunken Ax Hole, Keg Curling, Air Cannon Cornhole, Sharts ("Shelton Darts") and more.

Y?all heard it from Carson on @TheTodayShow first!!! #Barmageddon is coming soon to a TV near you on @USA_Network. It?s so stupid you can?t not watch it.. Can?t wait for friends, old and new, to join us and THE Nikki Bella for drinks, music, and fun at @olered. More to come!!! pic.twitter.com/evIQX02tYW — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 5, 2022

According to the Deadline, each episode will have two celebrities playing the set of five games in the bar in order to win. "Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures on the Internet, these now-infamous stars find themselves at Ole Red hoping to be redeemed," the description reads.

"The competition heats up when the losing rival of each round has a chance to even the score by spinning the Wheel of Redemption, a risky move with hilarious consequences. Shelton and Daly will offer words of encouragement - and heckling, of course - to their celebrity friends. On occasion, they might even step in to show off their skills and play a game or two. Ultimately, the winning team takes home a prize while the losing celebrity must accept the shame of defeat. But this is Barmageddon - even if they did not win, at least they had a ton of fun trying."

"Nashville is known for great music and hospitality, which makes it the perfect setting," The Voice coach said. "I'm excited about Barmageddon and can't wait for friends, old and new, to join my buddy Carson and me for some drinks, music and high-spirited fun at Ole Red."

The show is set to be produced by White Label Productions and JLP Pictures for USA with Daly, Shelton, Chris Wagner and Lee Metzger serving as executive producers.

"Blake, Lee and I wanted to create a show where the audience can feel like they're hanging out with us at Ole Red in Nashville," Daly added. "Having a drink and cheering on friends as they compete in the ultimate test of athleticism and endurance - bar games!"

The exact premiere date for the new game show and the celebrities who will participate have yet to be announced.

