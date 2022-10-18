'The Voice': This Country Twist on Elton John Drew Comparison To Coach Blake Shelton

The battle rounds are still going strong on NBC's The Voice season 22 but don't think you'll only get to hear country music from Team Blake. In an unexpected twist during the blind auditions, country singer Orlando Mendez went with Team Camila Cabello following his four-chair turn, earning the nickname "The Cuban Cowboy." For his first post-audition performance, he was paired up with Ava Lynn Thuresson to cover "Rocket Man." It's safe to say you've never heard Elton John covered like this before.

While Thuresson had a pop tone throughout the song, Mendez honored his country vibe and added some gravely and unexpected twang to the Elton John classic. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton called out one specific moment in the song where he had a long, drawn-out note that really set him apart from his competitor. While I'd argue his take on the song was unique enough to make him stand out, this moment really did make Mendez's vocal skills shine.

"Is that what me and you look like when we sing together?" Stefani joked to Shelton when she kicked off the feedback. She noted that Mendez has tons of character on stage, saying that of the two performers, she chose "Blake." Considering it was a country singer paired with a pop singer, it was hard not to draw comparisons to our favorite Voice couple.

Advertisement

Next up with the feedback was John Legend, who was clearly impressed with both performers, especially Mendez. He noted that it was a really interesting take on the song and that he really enjoyed watching his performance.

"Orlando, with that gravel and that growl, you just seemed to own the stage, and your presence was really felt by everyone. That was really fun to watch," Legend expressed.

Shelton noted that Thuresson gave a more diverse performance, but in his opinion Mendez had that one moment that brought home the win. Ultimately, the decision was with Coach Camila, and she sided with the other judges. Orlando Mendez officially moved on to the knockout rounds, and we're excited to see what he takes on next.

Related Videos