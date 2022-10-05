The Voice fans know that Blake Shelton is a force to be reckoned with. The coach has lead Team Blake to win the series a whopping eight times, making him by far the most successful coach of the competition series. It's no wonder that so many contestants are so eager to join his team. Ok, maybe he does have a slight advantage. After all, Shelton has been on every single season of The Voice, so he clearly has a deep knowledge of what it takes to win.

But John Legend, first time coach Camila Cabello and pop superstar Gwen Stefani, who just so happens to be Shelton's wife, appear to be giving the country singer a run for his money this season.

Below, we've rounded up five standout contestants from season 22 who are proving to be tough competition for Team Blake and proof that not every singer with country flair chooses to go with Shelton.

Peyton Aldridge -- The Marshall Tucker Band's "Can't You See"

Advertisement

Peyton Aldridge earned a chair turn from both Legend and Stefani with his soulful rendition of the Marshall Tucker Band's "Can't You See." (Legend was so impressed that he actually blocked Shelton.) Aldridge even took part in an impromptu performance of "All of Me" with Legend.

Ultimately, Aldridge chose Team Legend and we can't wait to see what the talented artist does next.

Orlando Mendez -- "Beer Never Broke My Heart" by Luke Combs

Orlando Mendez got a four chair turn for his cover of Luke Combs' "Beer Never Broke My Heart."

Advertisement

Mendez, who explained to the coaches that country music is his passion, had a difficult choice, but ultimately decided to team with fellow Miami, Fla.-raised Cabello.

"Something that I've really been looking for is somebody with a really special tone that I can hear on the radio," Cabello said. "You know the kind of artist you want to be and I would just help you on that journey. I like things that make me feel and your voice made me feel today."

Cara Brindisi -- "All Too Well," by Taylor Swift

Advertisement

Cara Brindisi delivered a soaring rendition of Taylor Swift's "All Too Well," which led to her having to choose between Stefani and Shelton. After performing a beloved ballad by one of music's most successful crossover artists, Brindisi chose to team with the pop half of one of music's most famous power couples: Gwen Stefani.

Jay Allen -- "Til You Can't," by Cody Johnson

Jay Allen impressed the coaches with Cody Johnson's "Til You Can't," but the most heartbreaking moment came when Allen performed an original tune he wrote for his mom. impressed the coaches with Cody Johnson's "Til You Can't," but the most heartbreaking moment came when Allen performed an original tune he wrote for his mom.

The song had an obvious impact on Stefani, who was left in tears after the performance.

After some consideration, Allen, who described his sound as "Daughtry meets Blake Shelton," chose Stefani, who seems like the ideal coach to guide him in showcasing his unique sound.

Sadie Bass -- "Stupid Boy," by Keith Urban

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Sadie Bass overcame stage fright and stunned with a cover of Keith Urban's "Stupid Boy." Once again, it was husband vs. wife, with both Stefani and Shelton vying for the singer.

Advertisement

In the end, Stefani won over Bass with her heartfelt plea.

"Sometimes you just need that person that can just be a mirror to yourself and say 'listen, you're amazing and you just need to let it loose right now,'" Stefani said. "My coaching would be just building you up....It's so in my heart because I am a songwriter and the music is all about the story."

Related Videos