'The Voice': Who Should Replace Coach Blake Shelton?

It's hard to believe that after 23 straight seasons, Blake Shelton has decided to step away from being a coach on NBC's hit series The Voice. He's the only remaining coach to have been there since the very beginning of the series, so he easily has the most wins of any other coach. He's helped multiple country singers kick off their careers after being on his team, including Danielle Bradbery and Cassadee Pope, so it's difficult to even think about the show without him.

We can only assume that he'll be replaced with a new country star, so who do we think it will be? We have a few guesses that we think could be serious contenders.

Kelsea Ballerini

Top of the list is Kelsea Ballerini for obvious reasons. She was already a coach in the 15th season for The Comeback Stage segment and then later stepped in to help out coach Kelly Clarkson in season 21 for a couple of episodes, so she knows what she's doing. She's appealing to not only the country music crowd but also pop since she gravitates somewhere in the middle, so this could be a plus to make her appealing to a wider audience.

Jimmie Allen

Jimmie Allen is Blake Shelton's guest mentor for season 22 and has been open about how he auditioned for The Voice multiple times and never made it. He would be a helpful coach to folks trying to get their big chance since he knows what that feels like. Though he certainly doesn't have Blake Shelton's career experience, he has three hit albums under his belt and was CMA's New Artist of the Year in 2021. Considering he wouldn't be stepping in until 2024, it's safe to say he wouldn't be considered a new artist anymore.

Darius Rucker

If NBC wanted to go with someone more experienced, Darius Rucker would be a great choice. Not only is he an incredibly successful country star, but he spent years in his rock band Hootie & the Blowfish, so he's also appealing to more than just a country crowd. He also has years of experience you can't argue with, including three Grammy wins. Since he's appearing on Big Sky season 3, it seems like Rucker is having some fun in his career right now, and I could see taking on something like The Voice as a fun challenge he'd enjoy.

Shania Twain

It's hard to say if she'd even have time, but how incredible would it be if NBC could land Shania Twain? Other than Kelsea Ballerini's brief appearances, the show has never featured a full-time female country star coach. She's the queen of country pop, has successfully reinvigorated her career in recent years, and is still making music years after she ruled the 90s. Twain has a lifetime of incredible career advice she could give to contestants on The Voice, and her colorful wardrobe and personality would obviously be fun to watch.

LeAnn Rimes

Similar to past coach Miley Cyrus, LeAnn Rimes has been singing since she was just a kid. She hit it big at a young age and has managed to be one of the greatest female country voices of all time ever since. Over the years, Rimes has dabbled in acting but has consistently continued performing music as well. She even competed on The Masked Singer in the past. She'd be an interesting choice for a new female coach who could particularly help some of the younger contestants on the series.

Brad Paisley

If we're looking for an ideal replacement for Shelton that would give us the same country grit and charm, look no further than Brad Paisley. He's just a couple of years older but got his start around the same time, so he would be a comparable replacement in his experience as well as humor. One of the best parts about watching Shelton as a coach is he brings a lot of humor not only with the contestants but in his relationships with the other coaches. I could totally see Paisley doing the same thing and having a ton of fun out there. As a dad, I could also see him really embracing helping some of the young hopefuls on the show and taking them under his wing.

Thomas Rhett

NBC seems to be bringing in more and more young coaches, so I could definitely see Thomas Rhett being a contender. He's fun, at the top of his career, and has a great sense of humor that you see in his music videos and live performances. Not to mention he loves genre-bending with various influences reflected in his music outside of just traditional country. The only issue here I could think of is he's a passionate family man, and the series films in Los Angeles. Though he does hit the road on tour, so maybe it could be a family affair?

Jennifer Nettles

She's one half of the country duo Sugarland, she's released solo music and she's been a Broadway star. Jennifer Nettles would be so much fun on The Voice. Every now and then, the series has duos or even trios auditioning. Who better to coach them than a star who has first-hand experience? Not to mention the fact that she's done a bit of everything and genuinely seems like a ton of fun, Nettles seems like a no-brainer.

