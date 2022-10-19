Shania Twain Joins Cast of ABC's 'Beauty and the Beast' Anniversary Special

ABC has been working hard putting together the cast for its upcoming Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration anniversary special. The two-hour special will apparently be part animation, part live-action while bringing to life the tale as old as time. Previously confirmed is R&B singer H.E.R., playing the lead role of Belle, along with acclaimed singer Josh Groban, portraying her love interest, the Beast. Casting is finally complete, as ABC has revealed the names of the performers set to play the beloved characters.

Country legend Shania Twain will officially follow in the late Angela Lansbury's footsteps as the one-and-only Mrs. Potts, who helps Belle acclimate to getting settled in the Beast's castle. Lansbury previously played the kind teapot in Disney's 1991 animated adaptation. Twain's addition was announced by ABC along with the casting news that Martin Short has also been confirmed to play the friendly candlestick Lumière. David Alan Grier will take on his right-hand man (clock), Cogsworth.

Additional cast members include Schitt's Creek's Rizwan Manji as Gaston's quirky pal LeFou, Broadway star Jon Jon Briones playing Belle's father Maurice, Tony nominee Joshua Henry as the villain Gaston and Leo Abelo Perry as everyone's favorite teacup Chip.

Grammy winner H.E.R. tells PEOPLE she is over the moon at the opportunity to play such a beloved Disney princess.

"I can't believe I get to be a part of the Beauty and the Beast legacy," said the 25-year-old. "The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle!"

"I have always wanted to be a Disney princess," she continued. "And I get to work with two wonderful directors Hamish Hamilton and my favorite, Jon M. Chu. It is very surreal and I couldn't be more grateful."

