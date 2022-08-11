Shania Twain put men in their place with her hit single "Any Man of Mine." The Canadian country-pop star laid down the law when she released the song in 1995 as the second single off her record The Woman in Me. It became Twain's first No. 1 on country radio and her second Top 40 on the pop charts, immediately endearing her to U.S. audiences.

She co-wrote "Any Man of Mine" with her then-husband and producer, Robert John "Mutt" Lange, a gutsy song she credits for bringing a lot of her success that followed.

"'Any Man of Mine' was a risky song to release," Twain told CMT Insider. "At the time, a lot of people were afraid of it. It was way too edgy for what was going on. Everybody was kind of leery about releasing it. And I remember when I went on the radio tour to introduce all this new music, it was so amazing getting a reaction to that song. Some people just loved it. They just fell in love with it right away. And other people it really did scare. I don't know whether they just didn't like it or whether they thought, 'Whoa!'"

Advertisement

Twain says she calls the song her "career song."

"That's the song I think that really, really broke me in a big way, because it was so different," she said.

How could she not, with the song earning Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance nominations during the 1996 Grammy Awards? The song also won Single of the Year at the Canadian Country Music Awards in 1995, proving that it really did resonate with more fans than it actually scared. She was a true trailblazer from the beginning, pushing boundaries and making the music she wanted to, even if it was scary at the time.

Twain knew that with every great song, there must be a great music video, so she definitely delivered. She uploaded a video on her Youtube channel called Behind The Video. There, the superstar reminisced on the location of the shoot, working with John and Bo Derek, and how she ended up being the fashion director on the set.

Advertisement

Her department store fashion didn't come without a cost, though. In the video, the star wears a pair of denim jeans, a denim vest, and a white t-shirt that does not cover her midriff. THE AUDACITY! A woman in country music not dressing modestly was nearly unheard of at the time.

CMT's Chet Flippo wrote, "Twain's allure was greatly enhanced by her videos, which truly were revolutionary for the time for country music. She was hectored at the time of the 'Any Man of Mine' video, with its belly button barrage, for ruining country music by exposing her navel. But that's about all she ever really did show, when you look back at her video work. She slyly hinted at the rest. And six months after that video midriff revelation, you couldn't walk down Music Row without encountering seeming hordes of midriff-baring babes with their navels hanging out."

Twain will always be remembered for being revolutionary in country and pop music. Her strong personality set her apart from those around her and made her a music and fashion icon. Twain's incredible songwriting brought her even more notable hits throughout her career, including "If You're Not In It For Love," "You're Still The One," "That Don't Impress Me Much," "Man, I Feel Like A Woman," and "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under."

Advertisement

"Any Man of Mine" Lyrics

This is what a woman wants

Any man of mine better be proud of me

Even when I'm ugly, he still better love me

And I can be late for a date that's fine

But he better be on time

Any man of mine'll say it fits just right

When last year's dress is just a little too tight

And anything I do or say better be okay

When I have a bad hair day

And if I change my mind

A million times

I want to hear him say

Yeah (yeah), yeah (yeah), yeah, I like it that way

Any man of mine better walk the line

Better show me a teasin' squeezin' pleasin' kinda time

I need a man who knows, how the story goes

He's gotta be a heartbeatin' fine treatin'

Breathtakin' earthquakin' kind

Any man of mine

Well any man of mine better disagree

When I say another woman's lookin' better than me

And when I cook him dinner and I burn it black

He better say, mm, I like it like that, yeah

And if I change my mind

A million times

I want to hear him say

Yeah (yeah), yeah (yeah), yeah I like it that way

Any man of mine better walk the line

Better show me a teasin' squeezin' pleasin' kinda time

I need a man who knows, how the story goes

He's gotta be a heartbeatin' fine treatin'

Breathtakin' earthquakin' kind

Any man of mine, woo

Let me hear you say yeah (yeah), yeah (yeah)

Yeah, I like it that way

Any man of mine better walk the line

Better show me a teasin' squeezin' pleasin' kinda time

I need a man who knows, how the story goes

He's gotta be a heartbeatin' fine treatin'

Breathtakin' earthquakin' kind

Any man of mine

Ooh, ah

Woo

Ooh, ah

You gotta shimmy shake

Make the earth quake

Kick, turn, stomp, stomp, then you jump

Heel to toe, do si do

'Til your boots want to break

'Til your feet and your back ache

Keep it movin' 'til you just can't take anymore

Come on everybody on the floor

One two, a-three four

Hup, two, hup, woo

Mmhmm

If you want to be a man of mine, that's right, woo

This is what a woman wants

Related Videos