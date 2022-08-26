Shania Twain Has Been a Groundbreaking Fashion Icon Since Her First Hit Song

Shania Twain is, and has always been, a rule breaker. She's the best-selling female artist in the history of country music (no exaggeration), but she definitely ruffled a few feathers in Nashville on her way to country stardom. She broke the mold of what the genre traditionally thought singers should wear, dancing to the beat of her own drum and paving the way for an entirely new generation of pop-country artists to dress however they wanted to. She was unafraid to show some skin, wearing cropped tops, leather and over-the-knee boots -- like the country world had never seen before. The Queen of Country Pop has long been a fashion icon, from her controversial early looks to her impeccable style today. At 56 years old, she truly looks better than ever.

2022 is undeniably the year of Shania. She blew everyone away at Coachella after her surprise performance with Harry Styles, she's taken Vegas by storm with her second successful residency, and her new Netflix documentary gave fans an up close and personal look at who she really is behind the star power. She's bigger and better than ever, and we can't get enough of her. Twain has had a groundbreaking impact on the music industry and is an inspiration to her peers and fans alike. In honor of Queen Shania, here are some of her best looks from over the years that have made her one of the most iconic and fashionable women in country music.

1990s -- Photoshoot

This look is nothing short of prime '90s Shania. The head-to-toe leather (or maybe pleather?), the cropped top showing off her midriff...no one rocks it like she can.

1995 -- "Any Man of Mine"

Advertisement

The first song that catapulted Twain to the top of the country charts in the United States also caused some serious apprehension with traditional country radio folks. She famously chose her own wardrobe for the "Any Man of Mine" music video, opting for this "Canadian tuxedo" of jeans, a denim vest, and another cropped top. No one had really dressed like that before in a country music video, but fans loved it. And Twain. She landed her first number one on country radio, and the rest is history. Not to mention she somehow managed to make a Canadian tuxedo look sexy and cool.

1995 -- Billboard Music Awards

Cropped tops were a major trend in the '90s for Twain, and they always proved to be a solid choice, as is the color red, which she has regularly worn over the years. And, of course, she's got some sequins on that top to spice things up.

1997 -- "That Don't Impress Me Much"

It wouldn't be a round-up of Twain's best fashion moments without calling out her iconic leopard ensemble and that incredible hooded cape from the "That Don't Impress Me Much" music video. This might be her most beloved music video look of all time and is easily one of her most popular videos decades later. She pulls off leopard like its a neutral and still does to this day.

Advertisement

1998 -- Billboard Music Awards

Twain took home four awards at the 1998 Billboard Music Awards, including Best Female Artist and Best Selling Country Single for "You're Still the One." And she accepted those awards looking like a movie star. This is one of two seriously noteworthy turtleneck dresses the superstar made memorable in the '90s. Despite being a neutral color, this look is a showstopper. The velvet, the cape...perfection.

1999 -- Grammy Awards

Speaking of perfection, this dress Twain rocked at the Grammy's in '99 proves that white is anything but boring. She added a little bit of sparkle, some dramatic eye makeup, and wore her hair up to really let the dress do all the talking.

2002 -- CMA Awards

This formfitting jumpsuit Twain wore to perform at the 2002 CMA Awards is just seriously cool. The velvet/sheer combination of the material makes it stand out and it's worth noting that this is yet another notable turtleneck moment. She always knows how to make a statement.

2003 -- American Music Awards

2003 had so many good Shania Twain looks it was honestly hard to narrow down. But you have to include this incredible ensemble she wore at the American Music Awards. Between the long, fringe gold belt and the wide-leg pants, this almost nods to an Elvis jumpsuit, but with that special Shania touch. The deep neckline with the gold bralette? Love it.

Advertisement

2003 -- Super Bowl XXXVII Halftime Show

This Super Bowl look is easily the show stopper from 2003. The leather jacket. The sleeves. The bling. The short skirt. All of it is perfectly Shania and makes the ultimate statement. An ideal choice for such a big performance like the Super Bowl.

2007 -- Academy of Country Music Awards

Not all of Twain's best looks are wild, as evidenced by this white gown she wore to the ACM Awards in 2007. She looks like an absolute goddess, making this simple look something special with the embellished gold belt in the middle.

2012 -- "Shania: Still the One" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

There's really no jumpsuit that Shania Twain won't knock out of the park. Those over the knee boots she paired with the sheer jumpsuit during her first Vegas residency just make it one of a kind.

2012 -- "Shania: Still the One" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

You can't call out Shania's big residency debut in Vegas without mentioning that she performed with an actual horse onstage. She chose this stunning white gown with embellished cutouts on the side, which, paired with her wild hair down her back, was the perfect accompaniment to her onstage guest.

Advertisement

2015 -- Nassau Coliseum

This ensemble Twain wore for a performance in New York speaks for itself. The leather jacket of all leather jackets with that long fringe. The over the knee boots paired with the red mini dress. This is truly a look worth recreating to wear to one of Twain's concerts!

2017 -- Stagecoach

The crop top did not stay in the '90s! How amazing is this look Twain wore to perform at Stagecoach Music Festival a few years ago? The sheer bell-bottomed pants paired with the sheer black fringey crop is the ultimate combination of some of Twain's most iconic looks in the best way.

2018 -- Barclays Center of Brooklyn

As much as we love Twain in a jumpsuit, the high slit on one side takes this dress a step further than your average sparkly gown.

2020 -- GRAMMY Awards

Clearly, I have a thing with Shania Twain in sheer black outfits because this Grammy's look is too much. The sleeves, the skirt, the belt. All of it is just so good.

Advertisement

2022- Coachella

During Harry Styles first headlining set at Coachella Music Festival, the crowd went wild when none other than Shania Twain graced the stage to join Styles for her timeless hits "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" and "You're Still the One." She was dressed to kill in a sequin dress and white gogo boots, ready to rock the night away. Styles told the crowd it was a special moment for him because he grew up listening to Twain's music with his mother. Styles is a fashion icon himself, so the two of them together? Can't be topped.

2022 -- Boots And Hearts Music Festival

Twain just doesn't stop with the flashy performance outfits which is probably why she's such an incredible entertainer. She blew everyone away at the Boots and Hearts Music Festival this year -- can you see why? This low-cut mini dress with bright colors and purple boots...I don't know how she does it but Shania can do no wrong.

2022 -- Academy of Country Music Honors

I love how many nods Twain has made to animal print through the years. She's worn it in music videos, on red carpets, and at awards shows and has pulled it off every time. From the subtle gold color to the sheer bottom and sleeves, this beautiful gown really made a statement. She looked like a class act as this year's Poet's Award Honoree.

Related Videos