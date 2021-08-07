'Man! I Feel Like a Woman': The Story Behind Shania Twain's Empowering Song

Shania Twain is a pop-country superstar that glitters and shines brighter than any diamond. With hits like "Honey, I'm Home," "You're Still The One," "Any Man of Mine," and "Man, I Feel Like A Woman," she's a '90s country icon.

"Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" was written by Twain and her producer, and then-husband, Robert John "Mutt" Lange as a single from her 1997 album Come On Over. The song was released to US radio first in March of 1999 and worldwide in September of that same year. The song reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart, reached the top 10 in over six countries, and was certified Platinum by the RIAA for 1,000,000 digital downloads. The song won a Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 2000.

The song's lyrics are full of girl power and having fun during a night out and Twain has said the hit was likely inspired by nights out at gay clubs with her friends during her early twenties.

When Twain was trying to get a start in the music industry, she moved to Toronto and lived with two other girls who would encourage her to go out with them at night. Twain, her two roommates, and her gay friends would all get ready together before hitting the town. "They'd come over to our place first, and we'd all dress up and put on dark eyeliner -- the guys included," she continued in the book. "Madonna had just hit it big, and everyone was copying her look. We'd dress like her, back-comb our hair until it was too big and all spiky, then head out on the town," Twain wrote in her autobiography From This Moment On.

"Gay bars had the best dance music and the most impressive dancers....Being inexperienced at applying makeup, I marveled at how artistic and glamorous some of the men were. They looked so gorgeous, with features that had been defined and exaggerated with blushes, liners, shadows and accessories. My fascination with this initial introduction to men transforming themselves into beautiful women likely sowed the seed of inspiration for a song I would write years later: 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!'" she continued.

You can see Shania Twain live in Las Vegas at her upcoming "Let's Go" residency at Zappos Theater in 2021 and 2022. There, you can see her perform her greatest hits like "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under," "That Don't Impress Me Much," "Forever and For Always" and 'Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)."

'Man I Feel Like a Woman': Lyrics:

Let's go girls

Come on!

I'm goin' out tonight, I'm feelin' alright

Gonna let it all hang out

Wanna make some noise, really raise my voice

Yeah, I wanna scream and shout

No inhibitions, make no conditions

Get a little outta line

I ain't gonna act politically correct

I only wanna have a good time

The best thing about bein' a woman

Is the prerogative to have a little fun and

Oh, oh, oh, go totally crazy

Forget I'm a lady

Men's shirts, short skirts

Oh, oh, oh, really go wild

Yeah, doin' it in style

Oh, oh, oh, get in the action

Feel the attraction

Color my hair, do what I dare

Oh, oh, oh, I wanna be free

Yeah, to feel the way I feel

Man, I feel like a woman

Girls need a break, tonight we're gonna take

The chance to get out on the town

We don't need romance, we only wanna dance

We're gonna let our hair hang down

The best thing about bein' a woman

Is the prerogative to have a little fun and

Oh, oh, oh, go totally crazy

Forget I'm a lady

Men's shirts, short skirts

Oh, oh, oh, really go wild

Yeah, doin' it in style

Oh, oh, oh, get in the action

Feel the attraction

Color my hair, do what I dare

Oh, oh, oh, I wanna be free

Yeah, to feel the way I feel

Man, I feel like a woman

The best thing about bein' a woman

Is the prerogative to have a little fun (fun), fun!

Oh, oh, oh, go totally crazy

Forget I'm a lady

Men's shirts, short skirts

Oh, oh, oh, really go wild

Yeah, doin' it in style

Oh, oh, oh, get in the action

Feel the attraction

Color my hair, do what I dare

Oh, oh, oh, I wanna be free

Yeah, to feel the way I feel

And man, I feel like a woman

Oh yeah

I'm totally crazy

Can't you feel it?

Come, come, come on baby

I feel like a woman

