'Man! I Feel Like a Woman': The Story Behind Shania Twain's Empowering Song

Shania Twain is a pop-country superstar that glitters and shines brighter than any diamond. With hits like "Honey, I'm Home," "You're Still The One," "Any Man of Mine," and "Man, I Feel Like A Woman," she's a '90s country icon.
"Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" was written by Twain and her producer, and then-husband, Robert John "Mutt" Lange as a single from her 1997 album Come On Over. The song was released to US radio first in March of 1999 and worldwide in September of that same year. The song reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart, reached the top 10 in over six countries, and was certified Platinum by the RIAA for 1,000,000 digital downloads. The song won a Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 2000.
The song's lyrics are full of girl power and having fun during a night out and Twain has said the hit was likely inspired by nights out at gay clubs with her friends during her early twenties.
When Twain was trying to get a start in the music industry, she moved to Toronto and lived with two other girls who would encourage her to go out with them at night. Twain, her two roommates, and her gay friends would all get ready together before hitting the town. "They'd come over to our place first, and we'd all dress up and put on dark eyeliner -- the guys included," she continued in the book. "Madonna had just hit it big, and everyone was copying her look. We'd dress like her, back-comb our hair until it was too big and all spiky, then head out on the town," Twain wrote in her autobiography From This Moment On.
"Gay bars had the best dance music and the most impressive dancers....Being inexperienced at applying makeup, I marveled at how artistic and glamorous some of the men were. They looked so gorgeous, with features that had been defined and exaggerated with blushes, liners, shadows and accessories. My fascination with this initial introduction to men transforming themselves into beautiful women likely sowed the seed of inspiration for a song I would write years later: 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!'" she continued.
You can see Shania Twain live in Las Vegas at her upcoming "Let's Go" residency at Zappos Theater in 2021 and 2022. There, you can see her perform her greatest hits like "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under," "That Don't Impress Me Much," "Forever and For Always" and 'Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)."
'Man I Feel Like a Woman': Lyrics:
Let's go girls
Come on!
I'm goin' out tonight, I'm feelin' alright
Gonna let it all hang out
Wanna make some noise, really raise my voice
Yeah, I wanna scream and shout
No inhibitions, make no conditions
Get a little outta line
I ain't gonna act politically correct
I only wanna have a good time
The best thing about bein' a woman
Is the prerogative to have a little fun and
Oh, oh, oh, go totally crazy
Forget I'm a lady
Men's shirts, short skirts
Oh, oh, oh, really go wild
Yeah, doin' it in style
Oh, oh, oh, get in the action
Feel the attraction
Color my hair, do what I dare
Oh, oh, oh, I wanna be free
Yeah, to feel the way I feel
Man, I feel like a woman
Girls need a break, tonight we're gonna take
The chance to get out on the town
We don't need romance, we only wanna dance
We're gonna let our hair hang down
The best thing about bein' a woman
Is the prerogative to have a little fun and
Oh, oh, oh, go totally crazy
Forget I'm a lady
Men's shirts, short skirts
Oh, oh, oh, really go wild
Yeah, doin' it in style
Oh, oh, oh, get in the action
Feel the attraction
Color my hair, do what I dare
Oh, oh, oh, I wanna be free
Yeah, to feel the way I feel
Man, I feel like a woman
The best thing about bein' a woman
Is the prerogative to have a little fun (fun), fun!
Oh, oh, oh, go totally crazy
Forget I'm a lady
Men's shirts, short skirts
Oh, oh, oh, really go wild
Yeah, doin' it in style
Oh, oh, oh, get in the action
Feel the attraction
Color my hair, do what I dare
Oh, oh, oh, I wanna be free
Yeah, to feel the way I feel
And man, I feel like a woman
Oh yeah
I'm totally crazy
Can't you feel it?
Come, come, come on baby
I feel like a woman