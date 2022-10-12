Blake Shelton Announces He's Stepping Away From 'The Voice'

We are just getting started with The Voice season 22, but Blake Shelton has already dropped some bombshell news on fans of the beloved NBC series. Leading up to night 8 of the latest season, he announced that he would be stepping away from the series after season 23.

Shelton is the only coach to appear on every single season of The Voice since the very beginning. It's been over a decade since he originated the series alongside Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, and Adam Levine back in 2011, and he's been a steady fan favorite over the years. He has the most wins of any other coach but, ultimately, felt like the time had come to take a step back.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while, and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23," Shelton said in a statement.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me.?It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.?I've made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!?I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers -- the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach.?Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn't happen without you!"

Advertisement

Shelton will return next spring to coach alongside fellow veteran coach Kelly Clarkson and newcomers Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan. Now the big question is, which country star will take his place?

Related Videos