Carson Daly Was 'Honored' to Officiate Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Wedding

It's no secret that Carson Daly is one of America's most famous TV hosts, producers, and radio personalities. From starting on as a VJ on Total Request Live to joining NBC, where he began producing and hosting the late-night talk show Last Call With Carson Daly, to Macy's Fourth of July show and a New Years' Eve special, this celebrity has pretty much done it all.

After parenting up with NBC, he began hosting The Voice back in 2011 and joined NBC's Morning Show Today as a social media correspondent in 2013, becoming a co-host soon after. Due to all the relationships that he has made on the show, probably one of my favorite things that he has done is host the hit singing competition. Since hosting The Voice, Daly has become close friends with Gwen Stefani, Adam Levine, John Legend, Ariana Grande and of course our favorite man Blake Shelton.

He actually played a very important part during Stefani and Shelton's weekend wedding. The 48-year-old officiated the couple's wedding ceremony that took place in Shelton's ranch in Tishomingo Oklahoma.

A Busy Hollywood Man and "The Voice"

While appearing on The Today Show days after the wedding, The Voice host has opened up about his part in the wedding of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, calling it "very special." He stated "It was incredible to be a part of such an important moment in their lives. The ceremony was a perfect blend of country and glamour, of course, just like Blake and Gwen. The wedding, the best way to describe it, is it was perfectly them the whole weekend and the marriage itself. It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is and it was [as] country and down-home and fun as Blake is."

He also went on to share several photos on social media with the newlyweds.

Of course, this dynamic trio has The Voice in common, which is where the pop-country couple met nearly six years ago on set. The two began dating in 2015 and got engaged in October 2020. So sure, we know about Stefani and Shelton's highly-anticipated marriage, but what about Daly's?

The Daly Family

The 42-year-old is also married to his longtime girlfriend, now wife, Siri Pinter. The couple wed in a private ceremony and share four children: son Jackson James, Etta Jones, London Rose and a baby girl Goldie Patricia Daly. The couple has actually been together for ten years and got engaged back in 2013. Pinter works as a food contributor on NBC's The Today Show. They were introduced while Pinter was serving as a writer's assistant on Last Call with Carson Daly. Last year, the couple opened up about their marriage, saying that they were actually sleeping in separate bedrooms while Pinter was pregnant with their fourth child, Goldie.

Speaking with the magazine, Carson joked, "We're both pretty good-sized humans, and it just wasn't really working when she was in her third trimester, and I also have sleep apnea, which is very sexy for the ladies out there, I'm sure. She couldn't get comfortable, so we were like a commercial you would see, kicking each other and just not sleeping. We woke up and we just shook hands like, 'I love you, but it's time to sleep divorce. It'll be the best thing for all of us, I don't know if we'll ever sleep together again."

Well, sometimes that's all it takes, sleeping in separate bedrooms to make sure you're both comfortable. Hey if it works for them, why not? Here's to a long and happy marriage!

Related Videos