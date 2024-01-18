It's been over eight years since No Doubt played a show. The band last performed on Sept. 15, 2015 at the KAABOO Festival in Del Mar, Cal. As we learned on Tuesday (Jan. 16), the ska-punk legends will reunite for this year's Coachella festival, which is held annually at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Cal. Coachella runs for two weekends: April 12-14 and 19-21.

The group teased the reunion on social media with a video skit in which Gwen Stefani interacts with bassist Tony Kanal, guitarist Tom Dumont and drummer Adrian Young.

Coachella has hosted quite a few notable reunions over the years, from Outkast to The Stooges. This year's bill also brings Blur to the states for the first time in nine years. Another beneficiary of the '90s ska-punk boom, Sublime will play this year's festival with the late Bradley Nowell's son, Jakob, on lead vocals.

There's no word yet on whether or not the No Doubt reunion is a one-off, or if there's bigger plans that might've influenced Stefani's latest break from "The Voice."

It's fitting that No Doubt's reconvening in California. Stefani was born in Fullerton, Cal. and raised in nearby Anaheim— both of which are in Orange Country. Anaheim's where Stefani co-founded the ska-punk band.

Last Friday (Jan. 12), Stefani was honored as part of the Orange County (Cal.) Hall of Fame's inaugural class. The class is divided by the following categories: Business (Frank Jao), Civics (Gen. William Lyon), Philanthropy (Henry Segerstrom), Sports (Kobe Bryant, Tiger Woods, Greg Louganis and Amanda Beard) and Music, Arts & Entertainment (Stefani, Bill Medley and Walt Disney).

"From the Olympics to the Grammys, Orange County's residents have achieved excellence at the highest levels," Andrew Do, vice chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, told News Santa Ana. "We're proud to commemorate Orange County's past as we inspire the next generation of residents to achieve remarkable success in business, music, sports and the arts."