Gwen Stefani has an important role to play at this year's Super Bowl LVIII. She has been announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate before the big game on Feb. 11. The pre-show will stream live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on NFL's official TikTok account. In addition to the "True Babe" singer's performance, it will feature NFL special guests and TikTok creators. Musical performances, including Stefani's, will also air on the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame Show on CBS.

"We all know how massive of an event Super Bowl is, and I am so honored I get to be a part of it and perform at the Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate. Can't wait to see you all in Vegas!" said Stefani.

#SBLVIII is about to be bananas ? @gwenstefani is headlining year 4 of #TikTokTailgate! Don?t miss the live stream exclusively on @tiktok_us on February 11. pic.twitter.com/CMQxoaDig0 — NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2024

This year's stream marks the fourth year of the TikTok Tailgate. It began with headliner Miley Cyrus in 2020. Other past headliners include The Chainsmokers, The Black Keys and Jason Derulo. TikTok creators who are set to appear focus on topics from fashion, to food, to comedy and "lifestyle communities." Guests will give their game day predictions, team facts, commentary, and more.

Fans can watch Stefani's performance here.

Stefani is no stranger to TikTok. In fact, she often shares glimpses of her life with husband Blake Shelton, backstage moments from the "The Voice," highlights from her garden and holidays and more. She even participates in a few TikTok trends, including the "Girlhood" trend from over the summer, for which she shared a view with childhood photos of herself. The photos are set to Billie Eillish's "What Was I Made For?" from the Barbie motion picture.

Stefani took center stage at Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003 when she performed with her band No Doubt during the halftime show. Shania Twain and Sting also performed during the halftime show that year.