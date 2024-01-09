LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Gwen Stefani performs onstage during Spotify Celebrates Wrapped with “A Totally Normal Party for 2021” featuring a special performance by Gwen Stefani on December 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Rich Fury/Getty Images for Spotify
Artists

Gwen Stefani is in a Prestigious New Hall of Fame's Inaugural Class

Gwen Stefani's getting her flowers back home.

By |

When the Orange County (Cal.) Hall of Fame inducts its inaugural class on Friday (Jan. 12), the organization will honor such impactful cultural figures with ties to Southern California as Kobe Bryant and Walt Disney. There's two musicians among the 10 honorees: Bill Medley of Righteous Brothers fame and Gwen Stefani.

The class is divided by the following categories: Business (Frank Jao), Civics (Gen. William Lyon), Philanthropy (Henry Segerstrom), Sports (Bryant, Tiger Woods, Greg Louganis and Amanda Beard) and Music, Arts & Entertainment (Stefani, Medley and Disney).

"From the Olympics to the Grammys, Orange County's residents have achieved excellence at the highest levels," Andrew Do, vice chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, told News Santa Ana. "We're proud to commemorate Orange County's past as we inspire the next generation of residents to achieve remarkable success in business, music, sports and the arts."

A physical hall of fame will be located in the  County Administration North (CAN) building. The Orange County Hall of Fame and its inaugural class were approved on Nov. 28, 2023 by the Orange County Board of Supervisors.

"This Hall of Fame signifies a pivotal moment for our community, where we come together to honor those who have shaped Orange County through their remarkable contributions," Board of Supervisors.Chairman Don Wagner told News Santa Ana. "It's an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our residents whose impact resonates within and beyond our county."

Stefani was born in Fullerton, Cal. and raised in nearby Anaheim— both of which are in Orange Country. Anaheim's where Stefani co-founded the ska-punk band No Doubt.

Stefani's among the inductees scheduled to appear on Friday. The ceremony starts at noon ET/ 10 a.m. PT can be livestreamed here for free on YouTube.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance is Compared to a Hallmark Movie During an ESPN Christmas Promo

Artists

Gwen Stefani Shows Off Her Garden: '2024 is Blooming Already'

Artists

Brenda Lee's Rare 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' Performance With Keith Urban and Vince Gill Stuns Fans

Artists

Willie Nelson Says These Two Artists Belong in the Rock Hall

Fashion & Beauty

Gwen Stefani Wears Appropriate Dress for Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

 