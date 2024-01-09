Gwen Stefani is in a Prestigious New Hall of Fame's Inaugural Class

When the Orange County (Cal.) Hall of Fame inducts its inaugural class on Friday (Jan. 12), the organization will honor such impactful cultural figures with ties to Southern California as Kobe Bryant and Walt Disney. There's two musicians among the 10 honorees: Bill Medley of Righteous Brothers fame and Gwen Stefani.

The class is divided by the following categories: Business (Frank Jao), Civics (Gen. William Lyon), Philanthropy (Henry Segerstrom), Sports (Bryant, Tiger Woods, Greg Louganis and Amanda Beard) and Music, Arts & Entertainment (Stefani, Medley and Disney).

"From the Olympics to the Grammys, Orange County's residents have achieved excellence at the highest levels," Andrew Do, vice chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, told News Santa Ana. "We're proud to commemorate Orange County's past as we inspire the next generation of residents to achieve remarkable success in business, music, sports and the arts."

A physical hall of fame will be located in the County Administration North (CAN) building. The Orange County Hall of Fame and its inaugural class were approved on Nov. 28, 2023 by the Orange County Board of Supervisors.

"This Hall of Fame signifies a pivotal moment for our community, where we come together to honor those who have shaped Orange County through their remarkable contributions," Board of Supervisors.Chairman Don Wagner told News Santa Ana. "It's an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our residents whose impact resonates within and beyond our county."

Stefani was born in Fullerton, Cal. and raised in nearby Anaheim— both of which are in Orange Country. Anaheim's where Stefani co-founded the ska-punk band No Doubt.

Stefani's among the inductees scheduled to appear on Friday. The ceremony starts at noon ET/ 10 a.m. PT can be livestreamed here for free on YouTube.