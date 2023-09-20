Blake Shelton Invites Gwen Stefani Onstage for No Doubt Cover and Surprise Duets

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani come from polar opposite musical worlds, and it's not often fans get to see their musical styles converge. Those who attended the recent Coastal Country Jam in Long Beach, Calif., however, got a treat when Stefani made a surprise appearance during her husband's set. She took to the stage to perform "Don't Speak," an iconic tune released by her band No Doubt.

Shelton threw the audience members for a bit of a loop when he began playing Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama" when Stefani took the stage, but the music soon transitioned into the No Doubt classic. Stefani took center stage for the song, singing the hit in its entirety and roving the stage while interacting with the audience members. At the end of the song, Stefani joined Shelton at the back of the stage, and he bragged on his wife for a moment.

Stefani's time onstage with Shelton didn't end there, however. The two then joined their voices together to perform their hit country duets, "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere." The couple — who married in July 2021 — locked eyes while singing.

Watch part of their performance here:

Stefani served as the front woman of No Doubt from its founding in 1986 through its hiatus in 2004. The band had a second run from 2008 until about 2015. "Don't Speak" was one of the group's biggest hits, spending 16 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 Airplay chart. It is certified 3x Platinum by the RIAA. Other memorable hits from the band include "Just a Girl" and "Underneath It All."

Shelton and Stefani have proven to be a successful pairing in country music, as both of their duets — "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere" — reached the No. 1 spot on the Country Airplay chart. Shelton released the songs as official singles back-to-back in 2020. The former comes from his Fully Loaded: God's Country album and the latter from his Body Language album.

The two also collaborate on a cover of The Judds' "Love Is Alive" from the forthcoming Judds tribute album out Oct. 27.