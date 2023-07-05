Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Celebrate 2-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'Every Day Has Been the Best Day'

"Every day has been the best day since I met you," Shelton shared in a sweet message to his bride.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have plenty to celebrate these days, including two years of being husband and wife! Shelton took to social media over the weekend to mark their 2nd wedding anniversary on July 3. He shared a photo from their big day for the occasion — showing the couple sharing a kiss next to their decadent wedding cake — with a sweet message to his bride.

"Happy anniversary @gwenstefani!!!!" he wrote. "Every day has been the best day since I met you."

Stefani also couldn't let the day go by without commemorating their love. She shared a short slideshow featuring photos from their wedding and their life together set to her new song, "True Babe."

"happy anniversary @blakeshelton i love u !!!" she wrote alongside the post.

Many fans and fellow singers congratulated the couple on the milestone in the comments, with Carly Pearce specifically calling them the "sweetest couple ever."

Shelton and Stefani first met when Stefani became a coach on The Voice in 2014. They officially became a couple in the fall of 2015 after going through divorces from their former spouses. They said "I Do" in a ceremony at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch on July 3, 2021. The couple wed in an intimate chapel Shelton built for the special day, and their friend and The Voice host Carson Daly officiated the wedding.

Shelton is the step-dad to Stefani's three sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. In June, Stefani wished Shelton a happy father's day for his role in her sons' lives. She also wished her husband a happy birthday in the same post (he turned 47 on June 18).

Shelton finds himself with some free time this year, as he has officially stepped down as a coach on The Voice after 23 seasons. Stefani, on the other hand, will serve coach on season 24, which begins this fall.