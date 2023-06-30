"I spent most of my life writing about heartache and now I'm writing about my love," Stefani said.

Gwen Stefani is opening up about her love life with husband of nearly two years, Blake Shelton. In a recent interview with Glamour UK, the pop singer and The Voice coach shared that after finding true love with Shelton, she's been inspired to write about her own love story with the "God's Country" singer.

Stefani, who recently released her new single "True Babe" says the love she's found with Shelton is "the most incredible thing."

"One thing in my life that is not like a money thing that makes my life rich, very, very rich, is obviously the most important thing, love," Stefani told the publication. "And I know that sounds cliche, but I spent my whole life trying to find true love and I have it right now and it's just been the most incredible thing. And I spent most of my life writing about heartache and now I'm writing about my love. It's an amazing thing."

Stefani, who is mom to three kids: Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, whom she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale, also shared how her role as a parent has shaped her as a person.

"I think being able to have, not just like romantic love, but having a family and being a mom and all of those things are just the most important things and there's no doubt about it," Stefani said.

The "Don't Speak" singer also shared how she finds balance, which includes stealing away for romantic moments with her husband.

"I don't exercise every day. I don't wanna exercise every day, but when I do, I feel so much better," she says. "I'm talking about like a million times better. So I think that's important. I think that just trying to find balance, you know, in everything, from prayer to exercise to making out with my husband, like all of it."

Stefani is set to return to season 24 of The Voice — the first without Shelton, whom she met while filming the series back in 2014. The singer will compete against first time coach Reba McEntire and returning coaches Niall Horan and John Legend.

She'll also receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, alongside country star Darius Rucker. They're joined by fellow recording category class members Glen Ballard, Toni Braxton, Def Leppard, Charles Fox, Sammy Hagar, Brandy Norwood and Andre 'Dr. Dre' Young. Shelton received his star on the Walk of Fame earlier this year.