Reba McEntire Is Already Perfecting Her Trash Talk for 'The Voice'

Reba McEntire will make her debut as a full-time coach on season 24 of The Voice this fall, and it seems the country legend is already gearing up for some friendly competition. McEntire is taking Blake Shelton's chair after his retirement, and if there's one thing Shelton is famous for on The Voice, it's trash talking his fellow coaches.

It began during the early seasons between Shelton and former coach Adam Levine, and it has continued through the seasons with Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and even his own wife, Gwen Stefani. Of course, the "trash talk" is always in good fun, but the coaches are serious about winning, and they'll say what they need to say to make that happen.

Based on a short video McEntire shared on TikTok, it seems she's already in the mood for some fiery competition. Except, in her view, she doesn't have any competition with her fellow coaches -- she's already confident that she'll exceed on the show. In the clip, an interviewer asks her who her biggest competition on the show is, and she shares a simple answer.

"Oh, I don't have competition," she replies.

Advertisement

Let's hope McEntire's confidence will continue to grow as season 24 gets started this fall. She will be going up against returning coaches Niall Horan -- who won his debut season in 2023 -- as well as John Legend and Gwen Stefani.

Shelton exited The Voice after season 23 in May after serving as a coach for every season of the famed singing competition show. He announced the news in October 2022, saying he "wrestled" with the decision, but eventually decided it's time to "step away" from the show.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me," he said at the time. "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at 'The Voice' from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."