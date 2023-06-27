Rucker and Stefani will both enter into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the recording category.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame has announced the next group of nominees who will receive their own star on the famous walkway, and Darius Rucker and Gwen Stefani are among those who made the cut.

Steve Nissen, President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Ellen K, radio personality and Chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Panel announced the full class of nominees on Monday, June 26. Rucker and Stefani will both enter into the walk of fame in the recording category. They are joined by fellow class members Glen Ballard, Toni Braxton, Def Leppard, Charles Fox, Sammy Hagar, Brandy Norwood and Andre 'Dr. Dre' Young. Stefani star will join husband Blake Shelton on the Walk of Fame, as he was inducted in the last class of honorees.

The 2024 class is also made up of figures in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theater/Live Performance, Radio and Sports Entertainment. Notable honorees include Chadwick Boseman (posthumous), Gal Gadot, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chris Pine, Christina Ricci, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Otis Redding (posthumous) and more. The 31 honorees were selected by the Walk of Fame Selection Committee from hundreds of nominations, and they were later ratified by the Hollywood Chamber's Board of Directors.

"The Selection Committee which is made up of fellow Walk of Famers, carefully hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world," said Ellen K of the new class of honorees. "The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can't wait to see each honoree's reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway!"

Induction dates for each honoree are customarily announced 10 days before the ceremony. Shelton officially received his star on May 12, and he was honored by Stefani, Carson Daly and Adam Levine during the ceremony.

READ MORE: Blake Shelton Shares Sweet Message to Gwen Stefani For Release of Her New Song