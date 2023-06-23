Blake Shelton Stuns Ole Red Patrons With Surprise Call from His Oklahoma Farm

Blake Shelton celebrated a major milestone for his Ole Red chain of restaurants on Tuesday (June 20) from the comfort of his Oklahoma ranch.

Ole Red shared a clip on social media of Shelton's video call for patrons in Orlando, Fla.

"Orlando got a surprise call from the boss man last night," the caption read. "Thanks for takin' a break during some farmin' for us."

Orlando got a surprise call from the boss man last night! Thanks for takin' a break during some farmin' for us, @blakeshelton! ? pic.twitter.com/aOoqfkl7C5 — Ole Red (@OleRed) June 21, 2023

Shelton took a break from farming for beans on his tractor to commemorate Ole Red's three years in Florida.

"I just wanted to call in and say happy anniversary," he said. "That's our third, third-year anniversary. Do you know that?"

Shelton pivoted with his usual sense of humor after being corrected off camera.

"Was it yesterday?," the "No Body" he asked. "Well, I'm changing it to today!"

Another off-camera interruption mentioned Shelton's 47th birthday, which was this past Sunday (June 18).

"Well, thank you," Shelton replied. "We're both a couple days late, I guess, but better late than never."

Shelton then explained how he'd worked up a sweat.

"I'm actually out here on the ranch in Oklahoma, just putting down some hay, working on the tractor and thought I'd take a little beer break and call in and say happy anniversary," he said.

In 2020, Country Fancast gave viewers an inside look at Shelton's private life with a video tour of his impressive Ten Point Ranch. It's home to ponds, creeks and a river that flows through the vast woods which make up much of the ranch. There's also a four-bedroom house and a white mansion. You can also get a more dramatized version of the ranch in Shelton's "God's Country" music video, which was filmed onsite. Stefani has shared even more glimpses of the ranch on social media, including footage of a recent couple's forage for morel mushrooms.