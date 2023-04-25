Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Show Off the Most Unexpected Hobby in New Instagram Video

During some downtime on their Oklahoma ranch, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani took their dog Betty out in the woods to search for morel mushrooms. At Shelton's request, Stefani filmed the trio's fungus foraging for a clip that Stefani shared on Instagram.

Shelton, who's revealed his love of hunting and eating mushrooms before, was in awe of how many ready-to-cook delicacies had grown on the property. Stefani asked for no help so she could find a few on her own, and she quickly scored her first mushrooms.

"Oh my gosh, Blake. They're everywhere!," she exclaimed while panning across the bountiful harvest.

When Stefani speculated that the mushrooms might be overgrown, Shelton reassured her that "we got them just in time."

The couple's No. 1 country airplay hit "Happy Anywhere" plays throughout the video, which ends with Stefani revealing that Shelton fried their findings.

In a Dec. 2022 interview with People, Shelton shared that there's few things more peaceful than spending time at home with his spouse.

"Gwen and I have done so much traveling and touring and work the first half of our lives that now we're like, 'Hey, I'm good to put my sweatpants on at 6 p.m. and watch Ozark eight times,'" he said. "That's our life now, and we love it."

In 2020, Country Fancast gave viewers an inside look at Shelton's private life with a video tour of his impressive Ten Point Ranch. It's home to ponds, creeks and a river that flows through the vast woods which make up much of the ranch. There's also a four-bedroom house and a white mansion. You can also get a more dramatized version of the ranch in Shelton's "God's Country" music video, which was filmed onsite.