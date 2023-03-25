Gwen Stefani Shares Glimpse at Oklahoma Ranch Life With Blake Shelton

In a TikTok montage, Gwen Stefani offered a look at what it's like to live, work and play on the farm with her spouse, Blake Shelton.

We first see yet another example of Stefani's country-glam look, complete with her necklaces that read Stefani and Shelton. Her t-shirt and sunglasses are retro chic, while camouflage and flannel better suit her surroundings. She then hops in a Silverado pickup truck that's driven by Shelton. Off-road exploration on their property follows, with footage ranging from truck mirror video selfies to captivating glimpses of the couple's 1,300 acres of land.

In 2020, Country Fancast gave viewers an inside look at Shelton's private life with a video tour of his impressive Ten Point Ranch. It's home to ponds, creeks and a river that flows through the vast woods which make up much of the ranch. There's also a four-bedroom house and a white mansion. You can also get a more dramatized version of the ranch in Shelton's "God's Country" music video, which was filmed onsite.

Stefani and Shelton met as The Voice co-stars in the summer of 2015: a time when both were going through divorces. By November, they were a couple. The following year, they made their red carpet debut at Vanity Fair's Oscars after party. Engagement followed on Oct. 27, 2020.

"I wasn't expecting it at the moment that it happened, at all," Stefani said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Didn't have any idea, nobody knew. I think he had told my dad on my birthday about two weeks earlier, and I gotta tell you, I was sorta like, 'What's happening with us?'"

The couple wed on July 3, 2021 at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. Before the big day, TMZ reported that, according to the Johnston County Court Clerk, Shelton and Stefani applied for their marriage license on June 29.

