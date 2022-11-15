Gwen Stefani's love for Blake Shelton has been on full-display, with the two gold necklaces she wore Monday night (Nov. 7) on NBC's The Voice spelling out the celebrity coaches' last names.

NBC Insider confirmed the jewelry's not-so-secret message, adding that Stefani rocked the same accessories on the show in 2020 as part of a different outfit. She's also been photographed away from The Voice while wearing the necklaces.

It's another example of the creative and colorful fashion sense Stefani has maintained throughout her trip through the ska to pop to singing competition show pipeline. Not that she's the only sharp dresser in her famous family. After all, Shelton's team announced recently that he has his own clothing line with lifestyle brand Land's End.

During the promotional push for The Voice's ongoing 22nd season, Shelton opened up about co-starring with Stefani again as he wraps up his run on the show.

"The best part about working with my wife is that I never have to be apart from her," he told NBC Insider. "And she also happens to be one of the least competitive people I know. Being on a competition show with your wife, who is also not competitive, is the greatest situation you can be in."

Stefani also addressed returning to the job where she first connected with Shelton. The couple's relationship sparked on set in 2015 and culminated with their July 3, 2021 wedding.

"Stepping back on the set of The Voice this time was very surreal," she told NBC Insider. "Being married, it brought back so many memories of all the different seasons that we've been on The Voice together, all the different phases of our friendship, of our relationship."

