The Voice coach and country star Blake Shelton is about to open the Las Vegas iteration of his Oklahoma-born restaurant Ole Red. He's on a mission to introduce the honky tonk world to Sin City and when this new location opens, it'll allow visitors to enjoy some down-home country cookin' while they sip on moonshine cocktails and watch Formula One racers during the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The new Las Vegas Ole Red location will open at the Grand Bazaar Shops on Las Vegas Boulevard at Flamingo Road. It'll seat about 686 patrons and it'll take up 27,000 square feet, making it the largest Ole Red in operation yet. What's more, it'll feature additional seating and balconies for each level of the restaurant, so everyone can see something new and exciting right from the center of the famous Strip.

Last week, Shelton offered a preview of what the new space will feature when it opens to the public. Breaking ground on the property, Shelton offered some thoughts on why he's brought the Ole Red experience to Vegas.

"I've been coming here a long time," he said. "I hosted award shows and worked concerts and was a fan and witness to Gwen Stefani's residency. And every time I'm here, I want to see some damn country music."

He also revealed that every floor will offer a unique experience, a sentiment echoed by Ryman Hospitality Properties executive chairman Colin Reed, as told to Eater.

"It's impossible to describe this as one building," said Reed. "There are multiple things that are going to be going on."

He mentioned that the first two floors will be spots for visitors to dine in and listen to music during the day, with the building offering honky tonk dance floors at night. The third floor will be devoted to giving guests the VIP experience, complete with bottle service. The rooftop area is even different still, with different food, live music, DJ sets and cocktails as well as a stunning view.

Some of the food options you can opt for include pulled pork sliders, the intriguing lobster corn dog and other delicious bar food, including the ubiquitous steak fries. You'll be able to wash it all down with bourbon cocktails, and chase it with sides like tater tot poutine, pickled jalapenos and much more.

There's no specific date for Ole Red in Vegas's grand opening, but you should set your sights on a trip out west this fall if you want to experience it.

Shelton opened the first Ole Red location in his hometown of Tishomingo, Okla. Since then, he's opened the venue's flagship location on Nashville's famed Lower Broadway, where Shelton and Carson Daly's Barmaggedon is filmed, Gatlinburg, Tenn. and Orlando, Fla.

