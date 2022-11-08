NBC's The Voice is in full swing! Each week, more and more contestants have said their goodbyes after the battle and knockout rounds, while other talented hopefuls continue on. The blind auditions brought in so many incredible singers that it was clear The Voice season 22 was shaping up to be one of the most competitive yet. Powerhouse vocal talent such as 17-year-old Parijita Bastola has taken the competition to a whole other level. And next-level arrangements like Kique's unbelievable interpretation of Outkast's "Hey Ya!" and Kate Kalvach's version of Justin Bieber's "Anyone" have proved that these contestants aren't just burgeoning singing talents; they're full musicians through and through. With so much talent in one competition, it means that fans aren't always happy with The Voice results.

After some truly dramatic knockouts, a few steals from Team Gwen Stefani and attempts from Team Camila Cabello, there's no telling who will be The Voice winner. Now that we're rounding the corner to the last of the knockouts, it's time to take a look at The Voice results as we edge toward the final stretch. Here's the current standing of season 22's contestants, just in case you haven't been keeping up.

Team Blake

Bodie

Twenty-nine-year-old Bodie was a four-chair turn whom all of the coaches were eager to have on their teams. His effortless rendition of The Fray's "You Found Me" during the blind auditions was an instant crowd-pleaser, and coach Blake Shelton was desperate for Bodie to join his team. Bodie is easily one of the artists who could make it to the end with his powerful pop vocals, which some of the coaches have commented sound like a fully produced sound from the recording studio. The guy is that good. His knockout performance was really next level.

Bryce Leatherwood

Country singer Bryce Leatherwood not only has the ultimate country name, but he also has an old-school sound that prompted Shelton to compare him to the likes of George Strait. His stage presence is undeniable, as Leatherwood has plenty of live performance experience back in his hometown. But it's his renditions of Zac Brown Band, Brooks & Dunn and Conway Twitty that really showcased his true talents in the country space.

Austin Montgomery

He's only 19 years old, but Austin Montgomery is easily one of the most distinctive voices on season 22. He's been compared to Elvis Presley, and his Johnny Cash performance was enough to bring him through the battle rounds. His blind audition covering Hank Williams landed him a three-chair turn, with even coach Camila Cabello impressed (even though she wasn't familiar with the old country classic).

Brayden Lape

Brayden Lape just turned 16 and barely had any performance experience prior to appearing on The Voice. Though he auditioned with a pop song, Shelton heard a bit of country twang and took a chance on the teenager, the only one to turn his big red chair. As evidenced by the battle rounds, Lape is getting more and more comfortable performing, and his coach even told him that he has the same spark of a teenage Taylor Swift. Even Lape admitted he was excited that Shelton saw he had some country in him, because that's the music he'd love to sing.

Eva Ullmann

Twenty-two-year-old Eva Ullmann hasn't gotten as much airtime as some of the other contestants. Her blind audition of Maggie Rogers' "Light On" was only briefly shown with her landing a spot on Team Blake, and her battle round triumph performing Swift's "Wildest Dreams" was also just reduced to a short snippet. But following her blind audition, Blake said he was shocked that no one else turned for her, because he was incredibly impressed by her voice.

Rowan Grace

Originally on Team Gwen, 16-year-old Rowan Grace impressed in the blind auditions with her stunning Olivia Rodrigo cover. Oddly enough, Shelton was the only coach not to turn for the teenager, who impressed all three of the other coaches with her strong vocals. Despite her beautiful cover of Billy Joel's "Vienna" in the three-way knockout, she didn't come out on top. But that didn't stop Shelton from using his one and only save to keep her in the competition with the chance to perform in the lives.

Team Camila

Morgan Myles

Morgan Myles was the very first to audition during the blind auditions, and she was an easy four-chair turn with her rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah." It's a hard song that had all of the coaches impressed to the point that Cabello even used her block on Stefani to make sure she had a shot at landing Myles on her team. Myles has actually spent years as a touring musician opening for the likes of Luke Bryan, Rick Springfield and Old Dominion. Despite mostly singing pop songs on The Voice so far, she's a full-time singer-songwriter based in Nashville.

Eric Who

Eric Who's performance of Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" earned him a chair turn from coach Camila, who was excited to have the pink-haired pop singer join her team. His rendition of Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi" got him through the battle rounds and ready to compete in the knockouts. He's theatrical and fun, and really knows how to put on a show.

Andrew Igbokidi

Arkansas native Andrew Igbokidi was a four-chair turn who blew away all of the coaches with his unique Eilish cover of "when the party's over," which showcased his soaring vocals -- with every coach turning ahead of coach John Legend, who eventually caved. "What?!" Stefani exclaimed, and Cabello proclaiming she "loved" that song. Igbokidi took the song and made it feel like his very own from start to finish.

Devix

Queens native Devix, whose real name is Eric Torres, tackled MGMT's "Electric Feel" in a battle against Sasha Hurtado. Previously praised for the "magic" in his voice, Devix has been captivating the coaches with unique takes on songs such as the Glass Animals' "Heat Waves" in the past, so this rendition was very much in that vein, taking the original song and translating it into a beautiful ballad.

Steven McMorran

Steven McMorran is a Little Rock, Arkansas, native who wowed the coaches with his version of "Never Enough" from the film The Greatest Showman. Cabello was the first to turn for McMorran, visibly moved by his performance of the emotional tune. Cabello also appreciated his tenure as a songwriter upon learning he's been working as one for nearly two decades. He later went head to head with Myles in a battle singing Miley Cyrus's hit "Wrecking Ball."

Kate Kalvach

Kate Kalvach took the stage during blind auditions singing Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbow," attracting the attention of three judges, who then began to vie for the singer's attention. It ended with Shelton muting Camila as she tried to state her case and he begged her as a fellow Oklahoman to join his team -- but in the end, the "Havana" singer brought Kalvach over to her cause. Recently, Kalvach went head to head with Madison Hughes in a battle with the song "Every Rose Has Its Thorn".

Team Gwen

Kique

Robert "Kique" Gomez stunned the judges with his soulful croon on Sean Kingston's "Beautiful Girls." At just 18, the Cuban singer wowed Shelton and Stefani during blind auditions. He eventually opted for Team Gwen, of course, and he's been showcasing his talents ever since. During the Knockouts, Kique came out swinging with a unique cover of Outkast's poppy "Hey Ya!" with the judges commenting on its uniqueness compared to the original.

Alyssa Witrado

The 19-year-old Fresno native Alyssa Witrado made a gutsy choice to sing No Doubt's "Don't Speak" for the panel of judges -- including the original singer, Stefani. Gwen and Camila both turned for Witrado's affable version of the emotional song, but in the end Stefani had to claim her. Later in the knockouts, Witrado took a chance on another Eilish song, the second in the competition, with "happier than ever."

Cara Brindisi

New England's Cara Brindisi took to blind auditions with her ethereal cover of Swift's "All Too Well" and attracted Stefani and Shelton, who appreciated the country flair she gave the song. Brindisi ended up on Stefani's team, where she later took on the song "Leather and Lace" during knockouts.

Daysia

Daysia Reneau, a 17-year-old from Kansas, had the judges flooding her with compliments after her performance of Patsy Cline's "Crazy," with Cabello calling her a "grown-a** woman" and both Shelton and Stefani once more competing to see who would add Daysia to their team. Stafni was victorious once more and claimed the singer. During knockouts, Daysia tackled the Michael Bublé song "Home" in a similar vein.

Justin Aaron

Kansas' own Justin Aaron initially took the stage during blind auditions with a beautiful version of Legend's own "Glory" as heard in the 2014 film Selma. Later, he took a sizzling version of Mary J. Blige's song "No More Drama" and made it his own during the knockouts, winning his battle against Destiny Leigh.

Sasha Hurtado

Sasha Hurtado, who joined The Voice from Georgia, summoned vocal power at just 18 years old to channel Bishop Briggs' swagger in the song "River" during blind auditions. Formerly on Team Camila, Hurtado sang a unique, heartfelt arrangement of MGMT's "Electric Feel" in a battle against Devix; Devix was victorious, but Stafani used her save to keep Hurtado in the competition.

Kayla Von Der Heide

A 30-year-old California native, Kayla Von Der Heide made memories with a unique version of John Lennon's hit "Jealous Guy," which immediately caught the ear of Legend and Stefani. She later tackled Bread's "Everything I Own" with a soulful lilt that certainly gave the original hit a run for its money against singer Sadie Bass.

Kevin Hawkins

Kevin Hawkins, a 28-year-old singer from Texas, was nearly a four-chair turn, with Stefani blocking Legend from snagging him. With his version of Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely," he quickly won over the coaches. Later, when it came down to his battle with Hillary Torchiana over the song "Preach" from Legend himself, it was clear to see why he would be moving forward.

Team Legend

Parijita Bastola

From a four-chair turn with her performance of Labrinth's "Jealous" to her most recent performance of Etta James' "I'd Rather Go Blind," Parijita Bastola has stolen hearts ever since blind auditions. The 17-year-old native of Severna Park, Maryland, took the coaches completely by surprise during the knockouts, as she blew them away. Stefani called her "really impressive," while Legend praised her ability to "own" the standard's lyrics and how she was able to convey them. She was officially dubbed the winner of her three-way knockout.

Omar Jose Cardona

A 33-year-old native of Orlando, Florida, Omar Jose Cardona hit the Voice stage with a four-chair turn with his take on Journey's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)." The longtime session singer caught everyone's attention but ended up going to Legend's team, bringing his 10 years of experience in the entertainment industry with him. Later, Cardona took on "Into the Unknown" against Lana Love during knockouts and won.

Kim Cruse

Kim Cruse, a 30-year-old singer from Texas, came away with a four-chair turn during blind auditions with her version of H.E.R.'s "Best Part," which wowed everyone on the team. She later took to the stage with Giveon's "Heartbreak Anniversary" against David Andrew and emerged victorious during knockouts.

Emma Brooke

The classically trained 19-year-old South Carolina native Emma Brooke descended on the stage with a "haunting" rendition of The Mamas and the Papas' "California Dreamin'" -- catching the ear of Legend and Stefani and eventually going Legend's way. Later on during the knockouts, she battled with Nia Skyfer with song "She's All I Wanna Be" from Tate McRae.

The Marilynds

The Marilynds -- Maryland sisters Kasey and Lindsay Staniszewski -- performed Lady A's country track "What If I Never Get Over You," which piqued the interest of Legend and Cabello, though in the end The Marilynds decided to go with Legend. Later, they went head to head with powerhouse vocalist Bastola with "How Deep Is Your Love."

Keep checking back here for an updated list of The Voice results 2022!

