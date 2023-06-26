Blake Shelton is a singer and TV personality, but another role he plays everyday no matter what is the role of the supportive husband. Shelton recently took to social media to send a shoutout to his wife Gwen Stefani for the release of her new song, "True Babe."

He shared the single art in an Instagram post — featuring a photo of Stefani standing in front of a graphic of enlarged, blurry flowers — with a sweet message about the release of the new song.

"My wife put out a new song today.. you know... THE GWEN STEFANI!!!!!!! Go listen people!!!! It's a hit!!!!! I'm so proud of you @gwenstefani!!!" he wrote alongside the photo.

He made a second post to promote the new tune — this time making up his own version of the song to accompany his farm work.

Stefani officially released the single on June 23, and it is her first solo single release since 2021's "Slow Clap." Both singles followed Stefani's official return to solo music, which began with 2020's "Let Me Reintroduce Myself."

"True Babe" was written by Stefani along with Svante Halldin, Jacob Hazell, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Luka Kloser and Nicole Rubio. The song harkens back to Stefani's roots in ska and alternative rock music.

Not only does "True Babe" signal a return to Stefani's roots, but it tells a story reminiscent of Stefani and Shelton's own love story. It details a couple who is still just as in love as they were in their early relationship. In the pre-chorus, Stefani sings, "I wanna fly to your shows / Wanna wake up in your clothes / Come get you tipsy at 6:30 / Wanna take tonight slow / Yeah, it's alright in my life."

She continues in the chorus, commenting on the solid nature of their relationship.

"Cause it's true, babe, true, babe / I'm sleeping better next to you, babe, you, babe / You're something sweet, something true, babe, true, babe / You do it better than they do, babe," she sings.

Shelton and Stefani initially met on the set of The Voice as coaches, and they were married in July 2021.

