Blake Shelton had a big weekend that included receiving his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The singer's family and friends came out to honor him -- including wife Gwen Stefani, Carson Daly and Adam Levine -- and he rewarded Levine with a possibly unwanted show of affection.

During his speech, Levine shared a few humorous jabs towards Shelton while also sharing his love and respect for his fellow artist.

"It makes me sick to my stomach to say this to you, but I'm really proud of you man, and I love you," he said. "It's been a long time since I've seen you and I love you and I'm proud of you, and even though you're an idiot in so many ways, I just love you and I'm happy to be here and it's an honor to be here for you. This is a big deal, and I love you, man."

Later on in the ceremony while Shelton was taking photos with those who came to honor him at the event, he planted a smooch on Levine's cheek. Whether it was a genuine show of affection or a way of getting his old friend back for his sarcastic words remains to be seen. Either way, it's clear these two are still just as close as they were when Levine worked alongside Shelton as a coach on The Voice.

Shelton also listened while his wife Stefani gave a passionate speech to honor her husband on his big day. She called Shelton her "dream come true."

"You are so deserving of this honor and the boys and I and all of your family, your friends and colleagues, could not be more proud," Stefani said. "From barely graduating from high school to roofing houses and then moving to Nashville by himself at 17 years old to chase the only thing he ever wanted to do in his life -- be a country singer."

The Walk of Fame ceremony honoring Shelton took place on Friday, May 12. Watch the full ceremony below:

