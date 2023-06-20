Gwen Stefani Celebrates Husband Blake Shelton's 47th Birthday: 'My Everything Cowboy'

Gwen Stefani made sure her husband Blake Shelton felt loved on Father's Day and his birthday by sharing a sweet post celebrating the two milestones. Shelton turned 47 on Sunday, June 18, and Stefani posted a video featuring sweet moments from their life together for the occasion. Since his birthday also coincided with Father's Day and Shelton is step-dad to her three sons, Stefani also included a Father's Day wish in her message.

"Happy bday and fathers day, @blakeshelton <3 i love u more than anything gx."

The video shared by Stefani features everything from funny clips of their day-to-life, to the two of them singing onstage together, to moments from their wedding day. Those clips are set to Stefani's forthcoming new song, "True Babe," which is out this Friday.

Advertisement

According to People, Stefani also shared a birthday message to Shelton on her Instagram story: a photo of herself kissing Shelton with the caption, "HAPPY BDAY TO MY EVERYTHING COWBOY."

Stefani's son's also showed Shelton how much he is appreciated on Father's Day. Her youngest son, Apollo, presented Shelton with a trophy proclaiming him as the "Best Step-Dad," Music Mayhem reports.

Although Shelton didn't share any specific moments from his birthday and Father's Day celebration, he did reveal that he's home in Oklahoma doing what he loves: farming. He shared a couple photos of himself atop his tractor harvesting beans.

"Beans boys.... Beans..." he wrote alongside the photos.

Advertisement

Shelton officially became step-dad to Stefani's three sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo when the couple married on July 3, 2021. The two first met and began dating while serving as co-coaches on The Voice. Shelton will likely have more time to spend with his family throughout the summer, as his tour schedule is somewhat light, featuring various festivals across the country.