Mickey Guyton to Perform National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI

Buckle up, Mickey Guyton fans. We are heading to the Super Bowl! The country singer announced she will perform the National Anthem at this year's Super Bowl in Los Angeles at the SoFi Stadium on February 13.

Taking to Twitter to announce the exciting news, she stated,"👏❤Look👏 ❤at👏 ❤God. I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing... So excited to be singing the National Anthem at #SBLV on February 13th! @nfl @nbcsports."

2021 was a big year for Guyton. She released her debut album Remember Her Name.

"I hope I can just show everyone, no matter their age, or sexual orientation, or if they're a mother, that you can 100 percent do it, and that's really important," she told Rolling Stone. It's so easy to write off our dreams, but you have to fight for them."

The country singer made history after becoming the first Black solo female artist to be nominated for a Grammy Award in the country music category. She has been actively speaking about equality and racism within the industry, fighting for more representation in the genre.

Last year the "Black Like Me" singer made several appearances, including performing a beautiful rendition of "Love My Hair" alongside country performers Madeline Edwards and Brittney Spencer at the CMA Awards in November. She also appeared at the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade and is set to appear on HBO's Sesame Street in the coming months.

In addition to the country singer, Jhené Aiko is set to perform "America the Beautiful" while gospel duo Mary Mary is set to perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Actress Sandra Mae Frank will perform the National Anthem and "America The Beautiful" in the pre-game in American Sign Language.

Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamark and Mary J. Blige are set to perform during the halftime show. The Cincinnati Bengals will play against the Los Angeles Rams. The game will kick off at 5:30 PM CST on NBC.

