Chris Young Surprises Fan Covering His Song at Nashville Bar: 'Living The Dream, Don’t Stop Chasing Yours'

Chris Young definitely has to be one of the sweetest people on the planet. A fan of the country music singer received his very own "pinch me, I'm dreaming" moment when Young walked into a Nashville bar after hearing him play his very own song.

Taking to TikTok to capture the very bittersweet moment, Young filmed himself walking up the stage as the man sang his 2009 hit, "Gettin' You Home." The stunned singer quickly noticed Young as he shockingly said, "What's up, Chris?! Thank you, my brother!"

It was truly a beautiful and touching interaction. You can see the excitement in the singer's face. Can you imagine the shock he must have felt all over his body just seeing Young in front of him? I would have cried my eyes out!

Young uploaded the TikTok video to share the emotional moment with his fans, writing, "Never know what song you will hear at a bar in Nashville. Shout out to everyone chasing their dreams and putting in the hard work." He captioned it, "Living the dream. Don't stop chasing yours."

The Grammy nominee has since released seven studio albums and notable singles including "Aw Naw," "Who I Am With You," "I'm Comin' Over, "Think of You," Famous Friends" featuring Kane Brown, and "At The End of a Bar" which were included in his most recent highly-anticipated album Famous Friends.

Young and Brown teamed up to perform the fan-favorite single at the 2021 CMT Awards in June and at the 2021 CMA Awards in November. The song became Young's tenth number-one single and was declared by Billboard as the "No.1 Country Airplay Single of the Year" in December 2021.

