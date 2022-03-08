2022 ACM Awards: Breland + Thomas Rhett Take Us to Church With 'Praise the Lord'

Breland turned Allegiant Stadium into a megachurch with the award show debut of his new song "Praise the Lord." Breland, co-writer and collaborator Thomas Rhett and a literal choir of background singers performed the gospel-tinged tune during Monday night's (March 7) ACM Awards.

During Amazon Prime's red carpet broadcast, Breland shared that "a lot of people will understand" the song's theme: "I might turn up on Saturday, but on Sunday I praise the Lord."

"Praise the Lord for Southern women, Hemi engines, crispy chicken / Praise the Lord for East Atlanta, 'Country Grammar', and my nana," Breland sings in a chorus which references Nelly's classic hip-hop album from 2000.

Rhett shares his own sweet sentiments: "Praise the Lord for my three babies and the one that's on the way / All the words up in the good book and dirt up on my Chevrolet / Praise the Lord for Sunday morning and paycheck Friday afternoons / For cold beer conversations and broken cowboy boots."

Rhett added that he and his kids couldn't get enough of the song when he was sent its original demo. During the same interview, the "Death Row" singer ranked Breland alongside Chris Stapleton and Dan + Shay in the pantheon of modern country vocalists.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM Awards) take place on Mon., March 7 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The show airs exclusively on Amazon Prime starting at 8 p.m. EST. Check Wide Open Country for full coverage before, during and after the broadcast.

"Praise the Lord" Lyrics

Praise the Lord for southern women, Hemi engines, crispy chicken

Praise the Lord for east Atlanta, Country Grammar, and my nana

Praise the Lord that I got everything I want and need and more

I might turn up on Saturday, but first thing Sunday morn

I praise the Lord

Praise the Lord for sister Julie, big ol' hat and tambourine

She keeps playing when we're shoutin', doesn't know that she's off beat

Praise the Lord for my bartender, turns a single into two

We went crazy out there last night, we need saving in this pew

It don't matter how you worship, sinner, saint, win or lose

Praise the Lord for southern women, Hemi engines, crispy chicken

Praise the Lord for east Atlanta, Country Grammar, and my nana

Praise the Lord that I got everything I want and need and more

I might turn up on Saturday, but first thing Sunday morn

I praise the Lord

He rockin' with me that's for sure

Praise the Lord

He rockin' with me that's for sure

Praise the Lord

Praise the Lord for my three babies and the one that's on the way

All the words up in the good book and dirt up on my Chevrolet

Praise the Lord for Sunday morning and paycheck Friday afternoons

For cold beer conversations and broken cowboy boots

It don't matter how you worship, sinner, saint, win or lose

Praise the Lord for southern women, Hemi engines, crispy chicken

Praise the Lord for east Atlanta, Country Grammar, and my nana

Praise the Lord that I got everything I want and need and more

I might turn up on Saturday but first thing Sunday morn

I praise the Lord

He rockin' with me that's for sure

Praise the Lord

He rockin' with me that's for sure

Praise the Lord

