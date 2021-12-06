Chris Stapleton and H.E.R. Perform 'This Christmas' at The National Christmas Tree Lighting

Chris Stapleton and H.E.R. prove once again that two is better than one. They beautifully blended their vocals to perform "This Christmas'' during the National Christmas Tree Lighting. On Dec. 2, LL Cool J hosted the 99th annual ceremony in Washington D.C. The event first took place in 1923 and was broadcast nationwide on Sunday, Dec. 5.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden helped light the tree, paying tribute to service workers and the U.S. military. Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff also attended the ceremony.

By far one of the most unforgettable moments of the night was by the Grammy Award winners, performing Donna Hathaway's 1970s' Christmas song. The R&B singer traded in her signature guitar for a piano, while Stapleton played an electric guitar for their performance alongside the U.S Army Band Downrange.

The duo was surrounded by festive lights and decorations as the audience watched in awe. Other performers of the night included Kristin Chenoweth, Maren Morris, Billy Porter, Patti LaBelle and more.

This isn't the first time the duo partnered up for a performance. Stapleton and H.E.R previously shared the stage this year for a special duet of "Hold On" during the 2021 CMT Music Awards.

The "Starting Over" singer recently won big at the 55th Annual CMA Awards last month. Stapleton won a total of six awards: Single of the Year as artist and producer, Song of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year as artist and producer. He also took home the trophy for Album of the Year at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards earlier this year.

H.E.R received five Grammy Nominations for her first compilation album, H.E.R, and her second compilation album, I Used to Know Her, was nominated for five Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year for "Hard Place" and Album of the Year. In 2021 the singer-songwriter won a Grammy Award for Song of the Year for "I Can't Breathe."

